Callacher and McKee were on target for Linfield

Larne extended their lead at the top of the Premiership table to six points but were made to work hard for a 2-1 home win over struggling Dungannon Swifts.

They needed a Paul O'Neill double, with the winner arriving eight minutes from time, to come from behind and secure an important three points at Inver Park.

Linfield moved into the top four, above Crusaders on goal difference, with a 2-0 away win over Ballymena United.

Chris McKee stabbed in the opener with Jimmy Callacher heading the second.

While the Invermen now have a six-point lead over Glentoran, the Glens have played two games less and they will face Cliftonville on Sunday.

Defeat for the second-from-bottom Swifts at Inver leaves them with just four points from 16 top-flight games this season.

More to follow.