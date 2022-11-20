Last updated on .From the section Football

Sam Murray's early header was his second goal in as many games for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC put up a valiant effort as they lost 2-1 to Isthmian League South Central leaders Northwood.

Sam Murray's eighth minute header capped off a good start for the Green Lions as the islanders took the lead.

Northwood hit the bar and had a number of chances thwarted by goalkeeper Josh Addison as Guernsey led at the break.

But Riccardo Alexander-Greenaway's 62nd-minute strike from the edge of the box and James Gurteen's header six minutes later sealed the win.

Tony Vance's side drop to 17th place in the table while Northwood remain seven points clear at the top.