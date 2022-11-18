Joey Barton led Bristol Rovers to promotion back to League One this season after one campaign in League Two

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said the club is "a lot better" than their 17th position in the League One table.

Rovers, who were promoted from League Two last season, have not won in their past four matches.

"I think everyone who comes to watch us - fans, journalists - knows we're better than 17th," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"How good we are, we're yet to find that out but we have that feeling ourselves.

"But at this minute the league table doesn't lie, and at the end of the 46 games it won't lie."

While Bristol Rovers have one of the best goalscoring tallies in the league they have conceded 33, which is the second worst and only beaten by Burton Albion.

They have conceded nine goals in their past four league matches.

"Front side of the team are firing and scoring goals but we need to definitely be a to more Scrooge-like in the build up to Christmas," Barton added.

"It's frustrating and, as I say, when we learn those lessons I do think we're a good side.

"It'll be up to us whether we can become a promotion chasing side or whether we're just a good League Two team that's stayed up quite comfortably in League One, which again would be progress for the group."

Rovers next face Peterborough United at home on Saturday before taking on Bolton Wanderers in the league on Friday, 2 December.

Barton - who was sent off in the team's recent 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town - said those results would determine the trajectory of his team.

"The next two fixtures for me, if we come out of these with positive results and performances, I think we'll know we're at least top 10, if not top eight in the division because I feel Bolton and Peterborough are in that bracket."