Barry Bannan has scored 25 goals in 300 league games for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan believes he will be at the club next season.

The midfielder, 32, has made 300 league appearances for the Owls since joining from Crystal Palace in August 2015.

His current deal with the League One side runs out at the end of June 2023.

"I'm in my last year but there's a clause in it that I get another year after a certain amount of games so I am confident I'll be here next season," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"There's been no talks yet, that'll come whenever it comes. I'm just focusing on my football at the moment and getting wins on the board."

Darren Moore's men, who lost to Sunderland in the play-offs last season, are third in the table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich.

They are unbeaten in their past five league games and Bannan thinks they are well-placed to win promotion back to the Championship.

"We're happy with where we're at. Obviously we want to be at the top but we have put ourselves into a good position," he said.

"We've got more than half the season left and it's about capitalising now."

He added: "We've got a bit of everything about us now. Last season we came unstuck at places where it was a bit of a fight but now we've got the tools to roll our sleeves up."