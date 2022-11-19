Vissel Kobe centre-back Yuki Kobayashi will join Celtic in January, according to Japanese outlet Next, with the 22-year-old's contract in the J-League now expired following the conclusion of the 2022 league season and an unnamed executive saying: "It's hard to keep him now." (Daily Record) external-link

Arminia Bielefeld striker Robin Hack, who was linked with Celtic in the summer, has opened the door for a January move to the Scottish champions after admitting he would be willing to listen to offers for him, although Swiss club Basel are also reportedly interested in the 24-year-old. (The Herald) external-link

Standard Liege contract rebel Nicolas Raskin has been handed a deadline to sign a new deal, according to Belgian outlet Le Soir, with Rangers named along with Spezia and Club Brugge as clubs monitoring the 21-year-old midfielder. (Daily Record) external-link

Nottingham Forest were among the clubs watching Liverpool winger Ben Doak impress despite picking up an injury during Scotland Under-21's defeat by Iceland on Thursday, with the Premier League club thought to be keen on a loan deal for the 17-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian must make South Korean forward Lee Seung-woo their highest-paid player if they are to sign the 24-year-old, who has been offered a lucrative three-year contract, in January, but clubs in both Europe and Asia, including in Spain and Italy, are also interested in the player who is being offered a new deal with Korean club Suwon with his current one due to end in a matter of weeks. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Future recruitment at Hearts will focus on middling football countries like Australia as the club continue to seek value for money in the transfer market after manager Robbie Neilson admitted that finances rule out moves for players from most major leagues. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ahead of a friendly in Australia between their sides, Everton manager Frank Lampard has insisted he pays no attention to speculation amid reports last week claiming that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was on a shortlist of names the Blues would consider if they were to part company with the former Cheslea and England midfielder. (The Scotsman) external-link

Under-pressure Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has dismissed suggestions that signings made by the club have not been his choice, stressing that he speaks to sporting director Ross Wilson every day. (Sky Sports) external-link

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers' demoralising Champions League campaign has affected his players mentally. (The Scotsman) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still angry that the decision to have an early winter break last season because of a reduction in attendances forced by Covid-19 restrictions halted the early momentum he had as manager before Celtic overtook them to win the Scottish title. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Aberdeen defender Mason Hancock's loan spell with Arbroath looks to be over after the 19-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in training. (The Courier) external-link