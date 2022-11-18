Former Newport County boss Michael Flynn was appointed by Walsall in February

Walsall boss Michael Flynn hopes the World Cup in Qatar could result in extra spectators at games in Leagues One and Two over the next month.

There will be no further Premier League and Championship football in England until Boxing Day.

And it may mean fans of teams in those divisions, unable to travel to Qatar, may look elsewhere for live action.

"We'd love to attract some more supporters," 42-year-old Flynn told BBC Radio WM Sport.

"Not only does it boost the coffers but it gives you that continuous support. That's what it's about - interacting with the younger generation so they become Walsall fans."

In Walsall's case, supporters of nearby Aston Villa, Wolves, West Brom and Birmingham City are all without matches to attend over the next few weeks.

"I'd love there to be a sell-out week in, week out. I've always preferred playing in bigger stadiums with bigger crowds, the atmosphere is unbelievable," said Flynn.

"I loved it at [former club] Bradford. Even though we were in League Two, it felt like a Championship match because the atmosphere was that good.

"Pitches have improved and, technically, players, I would say, are getting better, and it does allow you to see freer flowing football."

The Saddlers are 13th in the fourth tier, having won four of their last eight league games and lost only once.

They are at home to Crawley Town on Saturday and are expecting a larger than normal crowd in any event because the game is part of their school partners initiative.

Flynn has adapted his tactical approach as the season has gone on after Walsall picked up only two points from seven games from mid-August to the end of September.

"You've got to know when things need tweaking," he said.

"We've gone a little bit more direct of late because when we weren't winning, they maybe didn't have the confidence to build from the back - but we are playing some really good stuff as well.

"It's not like we're just lumping the ball, there's a reason behind it - and we're being more creative in the final third when we get the ball in their defensive areas."