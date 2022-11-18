Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Garner will be absent from the touchline for Charlton's next two fixtures following his red card

Charlton Athletic manager Ben Garner has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined by the Football Association following his red card in the match against Ipswich Town.

The 42-year-old admitted that his language and behaviour was improper following his dismissal in the 53rd minute of the match on 29 October.

Charlton came from 4-2 down to draw 4-4 in the League One fixture.

"I do feel it's very harsh," Garner said in a statement.

"But obviously I have to accept the charge and I've accepted responsibility for my actions from the point I was sent off, if you like.

"I still maintain that I should not have been booked and I should not have been sent off."

Garner, who was also fined £2,000, will miss Charlton's next fixture away to Port Vale on Saturday as well as the EFL Trophy tie away at Plymouth Argyle.

"I'm hoping it gets looked into and that the referee and the officials on the day are assessed, but I have to accept my side of it, which I have done," Garner added.