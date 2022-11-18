Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Luke Williams was appointed Notts County boss in the summer

Notts County boss Luke Williams wants his players to thrive on the "excitement and enthusiasm" generated at Meadow Lane by what will be a non-league record crowd on Saturday.

The National League game against Yeovil Town has been declared a sell out, with more than 16,000 tickets sold.

It will see Notts break the record they set in November 2021 when 12,843 people watched them beat Solihull Moors.

"We are very grateful that we will have this brilliant turnout," Williams said.

The tickets sold for Saturday's game means the expected crowd at Meadow Lane will be bigger than the Premier League fixture between Bournemouth and Everton at the Vitality Stadium last week.

Four matches in the Championship last week also had crowds below 16,000, while only one match in League One a week ago was bigger.

Notts have sold tickets for the match at reduced prices, with adult admission costing £5, down from £20, and children charged only £1.

Williams hopes his Magpies side will continue to deliver the sort of performance that has put them top of the league, with the second best goal tally and defensive record in England's fifth division.

He also knows the crowd, one that will set a new milestone, will have a part to play.

"This is gladiatorial, about sitting in the arena and actually being part of the performance," Williams told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"It's a great thing to be part of the performance and to give energy to the players on the pitch - to help them make special actions to score or run back and put their body on the line.

"The message [to the players] hasn't been to do anything differently.

"The most important thing is to make sure that we have a good preparation and the players go on the pitch very clear about what their role is and what the expectations are.

"That way you don't have to rely so much on the environment, it should be an added thing - something that gives you extra excitement and enthusiasm."

While it is set to be a non-league record crowd, it will not be the club's record attendance, with 47,310 watching the Magpies against York City in the FA Cup in 1955 when standing was allowed at the ground.

A crowd of more than 16,000 at the near-20,000 capacity all-seater ground will be Notts' best since 17,615 watched them against Coventry City in the League Two play-off semi-final in 2018.