Hartlepool United have taken eight points from nine games under interim manager Keith Curle

Hartlepool United interim manager Keith Curle says a relegation scrap beats running his property business.

Pools are 23rd in League Two, having won just two of their 18 league matches this season.

They are only one point from safety but have lost five of the last six ahead of Saturday's trip to Barrow.

"When I'm not working, I've got a property business. But I would rather do this every day of the week," Curle said.

The Pools manager told BBC Radio Tees: "I go round looking after tenants, decorating, doing repairs. But this is what I enjoy doing.

"I'm not bad at painting and decorating, a little bit of brickwork, a little bit of plastering, I don't touch the electrics or the gas appliances but everything else I do.

"Does it get me out of bed with a spring in my step? No. This does every day."

'Every day is a good day'

Hartlepool is 59-year-old Curle's eighth job as a manager as he closes in on 600 games in the dugout.

He took over at the Suit Direct Stadium in September when Paul Hartley was sacked after a nine-game winless start to the season.

But he is relishing the challenge of trying to keep Pools in the EFL.

"Every day there are different challenges but every day is about solutions," he said.

"Every day is a good day. Things happen in a day that can upset you, but it's still a good day."