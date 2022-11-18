Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino worked with 2018 World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe while at Paris St-Germain from January 2001 to July 2022

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the latest name to join BBC Sport's team for television coverage of this year's World Cup.

The ex-defender, 50, played for Argentina at the 2002 tournament.

Pochettino has most recently been in charge of Paris St-Germain, working with several of France's 2018 winners.

"The World Cup is a special tournament, and it is a real pleasure to be a part of it with BBC Sport and some great names from world football," he said.

"It is a new experience for me and an opportunity to see football from another perspective before I return to coaching in future."

Pochettino joins a team featuring several ex-internationals including Didier Drogba, Jurgen Klinsmann, Vincent Kompany, Laura Georges, Mark Schwarzer, Gilberto Silva and Pablo Zabaleta.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates will lead BBC's coverage across television, iPlayer and radio.

A host of former England and Wales players will also be part of BBC's TV coverage, such as Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Jermaine Jenas, Micah Richards and Alex Scott, with Danny Gabbidon, Ian Rush and Ashley Williams representing Wales.

