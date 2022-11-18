The Gunners beat Tottenham 4-0 in the North London derby in front of a record crowd in their first WSL match at Emirates this season

Women's Super League - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur Venue: Stamford Bridge Date: Sunday, 20 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

The Women's Super League returns this weekend after an international break and teams are looking to gather some momentum with six weeks until the break for Christmas.

Three matches are being held at the larger men's stadiums, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is back and new Leicester boss Willie Kirk is upping the intensity at the Foxes.

Here are five things to look out for.

Teams relishing the big stage

Three of the WSL's six matches this weekend will take place in the clubs' respective men's stadiums with around 35,000 tickets sold for Arsenal's game against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

On Sunday, Chelsea host Tottenham in front of a sell-out crowd at Stamford Bridge and Aston Villa will play their second match of the season at Villa Park against Reading.

United boss Marc Skinner said "it will be a great opportunity" to test his side in front of so many fans but said it is "becoming normal" for women to play on the big stage.

"We don't have those venues for ourselves, but that should be in the plan for women's football in this country.

"There is loads of interest in the game so this is a positive example. It is important we capitalise on this as a team. We want this to be the norm," he said.

Skinner added that while ticket sales are positive they must encourage knowledge in the women's game.

"I want it to be more than a bum on a seat, I want a brain on a seat - I want people who want to be there to support us," he said.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall said: "We're so pleased that we can sell such a high number of tickets and have these high standards."

Arsenal held the North London derby at Emirates Stadium in front of a crowd of 47,367 fans earlier this season - a WSL record.

"It was a beautiful experience and together with our fans we want to try and create the same thing again," said Eidevall.

Following the success of the Lionesses at the summer Euros, WSL clubs reported increased interest and record sales.

Arsenal are also playing their Champions League group stage matches at Emirates and Eidevall said his side feel "more and more at home" at the larger-capacity ground with their usual matches played at Meadow Park, which holds 4,500.

"I think it's one of our two homes and from the time I've been here we feel more and more that this is our platform where we're able to share our love for Arsenal with so many more people," the Swede said.

"To share that and to see how much energy that creates and the bond between the team and the supporters is beautiful."

Arsenal's record run despite injury list

Another week brings another opportunity for Arsenal to extend their record of consecutive WSL victories - this week they could make it 15.

Their winning run has been remarkable considering their ever-changing injury list.

Kim Little, Rafaelle Souza and Leah Williamson remain absent but the England captain has returned to the grass and Eidevall said she could be back playing for the Gunners before Christmas.

Despite doubts over their fitness during the international break, with Lotte Wubben-Moy and Jordan Nobbs withdrawing before England's game against Norway and Beth Mead returning home following the match, all three are in contention for the game against United.

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema was also granted a period of leave before the international break but was back in training with Arsenal this week.

Hayes back for match the Bridge

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will return to the touchline on Sunday when her side take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

Hayes said it is "nice to be back" after an emergency hysterectomy kept her away from her side for six weeks with assistants Denise Reddy and Paul Green in charge in her absence.

The 46-year-old can take confidence in how her team have performed without her presence, having won all six matches across all competitions since her surgery.

"I'm happy to come back to a team that's been doing really well and to be around the players and staff again," she said.

"I was happy with the way the team was playing. I feel so confident with the work my entire staff are doing and we've got such an experienced group that it's been comfortable for me to heal without the stresses."

Five-time WSL champions Chelsea are level on points with Arsenal at the top of the WSL although the Gunners have a game in hand.

Leicester up the intensity

New Leicester manager Kirk will take his side to West Ham on Sunday for his second match in charge at the club since the sacking of Lydia Bedford.

The Foxes remain without a win this season and Kirk's first match in charge, a 4-0 thumping from Arsenal, came on just his third day in the job.

The former Everton boss said there are improvements to be made in "every area" if they are to lift themselves off the bottom of the table but that an improvement in fitness levels is a primary concern.

"The conditioning levels and the way we train is one thing we identified early that has to be improved. We've had shorter sessions but maybe more intense ones and the players seem to be relishing that," said Kirk.

"I'm pleased with the way they have looked as if they've wanted to learn and ask questions - having discussions among themselves, challenging each other both physically, mentally and tactically," he said. "Hopefully that will allow us to compete in games from a physical point of view."

Leicester would only need to win one game to put themselves level with Reading and Liverpool and Kirk is no stranger to a relegation fight, having guided Everton to safety in 2018.

"Ultimately we need points on the board as quickly as possible, that is our single aim between now and Christmas.

"The league is tougher than four years ago, but I will approach it in a similar way," he said.

Merricks still in charge at Brighton

Amy Merricks will take charge of her second match as Brighton's interim boss on Sunday against Liverpool, following the departure of Hope Powell.

Merricks, who was Powell's assistant coach, guided Brighton to their first win in four games with a 5-4 thriller against West Ham.

Brighton led 3-1 and 5-2 but were forced to hold on by a late Hammers rally as they climbed two places to ninth courtesy of only a second win of the season.

But Brighton are yet to appoint a manager on a permanent basis.

"The club is still in the process of going through the appointment. The team is professional and so are the staff - we focus on the job," said Merricks.

Liverpool have lost their last five games and Merricks said "two wins on the trot would be amazing" but added that she is focussed on her role as interim boss.

"I'm really enjoying the opportunity to lead the team, you see things in a different light. But it's not about me, it's about the players kicking on and applying themselves as much as they can."