Oxford United chief executive Tim Williams says their top priority is to achieve a promotion that is "financially sustainable".

Williams, who formally took over the post at the beginning of October, wants to make the club one of the top 30 in the country.

"We want to become a regular and sustainable Championship team," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"For me it's about being the best run club in the Football League."

Oxford are undefeated in their past five games and 12th in League One following a slow start to the season, which saw the side hampered by injuries.

Williams, who has previously worked for Inter Milan and Manchester United, believes a club will only be successful if the backroom staff are working just as hard as the players on matchdays.

"In my experience, the really well run clubs off the pitch are also the clubs that perform better on the pitch.

"We do want to make sure that we're not constantly dipping into our ownership and asking them to support the club. We want to do the right things to invest properly in the squad."

The new CEO also said the club would not be scheduling fixtures at the same time as England and Wales matches, if they are to progress at the World Cup.

"We will give as much notice as possible if we are going to move the times of fixtures," added Williams.

"At the moment I don't think the moment there are any clashes apart from possibly the Accrington Stanley game (Saturday, 3 December).

"It's important that we give all our fans the opportunity to get home in time to watch an England or Wales game if they progress."

Oxford United host Forest Green, who are bottom of League One, on Saturday.

