Francis Joseph played for a number of teams including Fulham

Former Brentford and Wimbledon striker Francis Joseph has died at the age of 62.

He was the first black player to represent Wimbledon and he scored on his debut against Darlington in 1980.

Francis was voted Player of the Year after his maiden season at Wimbledon and went on to make more than 50 appearances for the Dons over two spells - scoring 16 goals.

He joined Brentford in 1982 and scored 44 goals in 110 matches.

Francis also played for clubs including Reading, Sheffield United, Gillingham and Fulham before joining Wealdstone as a coach in the 1990s.