Sam Hoskins has scored 66 goals for Northampton since joining them in the summer of 2015

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady says he and striker Sam Hoskins must both improve their disciplinary records.

Hoskins is League Two's top scorer with 13 goals but misses Saturday's game against Bradford City after collecting a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

Brady, who guided the Cobblers to the play-offs last term, has also received five yellow cards this term.

"He's like his manager and I'd be a hypocrite if I had a go at him," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

Hoskins scored one of the goals in last weekend's 2-0 win at Gillingham but was also booked during the game.

"We both have to improve in that area. I've got passion, he's got passion but sometimes that might take the edge away from him," said Brady.

"I'd be super annoyed if he got up to 10 bookings for talking back but sometimes you've got to look at yourself as well, and we've both got to improve on that."

The victory against Gillingham extended third-placed Northampton's unbeaten run in the league to five matches.

Brady praised his players for taking on board "some great learning" in the run-up to that game and then delivering the performance expected.

"What we need now is a bit more consistency in what we do, at that level and tempo," he said.

Bradford are the team immediately below the Cobblers in the table and Brady continued: "Our group is used to these occasions. We've played a lot of big games in the last two years.

"More recently, by the weekend, this'll be four of the top six away (we've played) and we've taken points from every one of those opportunities."

Northampton also won their previous away game, 3-2 at Stevenage, and Brady added: "That was without Sam Hoskins, so it shows what we can do.

"We can't live off that but we've got confidence that we can deliver (in) those games without a key player, without the top goalscorer."