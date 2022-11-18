Close menu

James Gale: Mansfield Town forward agrees new deal until 2024

James Gale
James Gale scored against Manchester City U21s in the EFL Trophy in August

Mansfield Town forward James Gale has signed a new contract to run until the summer of 2024.

The 20-year-old's deal with the League Two club also has an option for a further year.

Gale joined the Stags from non-league Long Eaton United in September 2021 and has made eight appearances this season.

He scored his first goal against Manchester City U21s in the EFL Trophy and said: "I feel like I'm part of the squad now and just want to push on."

