Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Sweden defender Filip Helander has dismissed rumours that his career is on the line because of a foot injury and says he can be back playing for Rangers in the early part of next year. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Sydney FC manager Steve Corica believes ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat could be their answer to Ange Postecoglou if Giovanni van Bronckhorst leaves Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Hibernian boss Alan Stubbs has warned his old club they risk turning into the Watford of the Scottish game if they sack under-fire manager Lee Johnson. (Daily Record) external-link

Ajax have denied claims in the Dutch media that they signed defender Calvin Bassey from Rangers without scouting him. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is confident loan players Leighton Clarkson and Liam Scales will be allowed to stay at Pittodrie for the rest of the season. (Press and Journal) external-link

Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes his old club can reel Celtic in over the second phase of the Premiership season - but must make signings that are first-team ready. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic transfer supremo Nick Hammond, who quit Parkhead as head of football operations in March last year, is set to be appointed director of football at Hapoel Tel Aviv. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin knows he will have to quickly adapt to life among international football's elite if he swaps the Premiership for a game against world champions France. (Daily Record) external-link

David Wotherspoon of St Johnstone set up two goals from corners in 45 minutes as he has got his first game-time for Canada in more than a year. (The Courier) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Ramon Vega failed in an attempt to challenge Gianni Infantino as president of Fifa in elections next year. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Forward Kai Fotheringham, 19, says his ambitions of starring for Dundee United are motivating his sparkling performances for Stirling Albion. (The Courier) external-link

Raith Rovers' Lewis Vaughan admits he thought he may never play again as he reflected on his return from a fourth long-term ACL injury. (Football Scotland) external-link

The back page of the Scottish Daily Mail