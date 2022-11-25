Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Enner Valencia scored his third goal of the World Cup before being taken off on a stretcher as Ecuador drew with the Netherlands to leave Group A wide open.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo had given the Netherlands the lead after just five minutes and four seconds - the quickest goal so far in Qatar - when he struck a shot beautifully into the top of the net.

But the Dutch struggled to build on their lead, with Ecuador's Pervis Estupinan having a goal disallowed on the stroke of half-time.

Ecuador fans were bouncing with excitement throughout the second half at the Khalifa International Stadium as they equalised just after the break and continued to create chances against a rattled Netherlands side.

The entire Ecuador squad ran over to the corner flag to celebrate with Valencia after he poked in the rebound from Estupinan's parried shot in the 49th minute - and Gonzalo Plata hit the crossbar with a long-range effort shortly after.

Captain Valencia, who scored both goals in Ecuador's victory over hosts Qatar on the opening night of the World Cup, was a constant threat but his evening was cut short due to injury.

The former West Ham and Everton striker went down in the final minute of normal time and was taken off on a stretcher, but was seen hobbling to his seat in the dugout.

The result means three teams from Group A will be battling it out for a place in the last 16 in the final group match - the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal - with all three capable of going through as table leaders.

With the Netherlands heavy favourites going into their final group game against bottom side Qatar, all eyes will be on a showdown between Ecuador and Senegal, which will dictate the table order.

"If you want to become world champion then of course you need to improve a lot as some of the opponents we are yet to face is playing at a much higher level," said Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal.

"We simply need to improve our game in terms of ball possession and we are working on that. Whether we'll make it in this tournament I can't guarantee that. But I think so."

Gakpo's opener was the first goal Ecuador had conceded in 701 minutes across all competitions - and a first since March - but the Netherlands struggled to create much as the game wore on.

Estupinan was left frustrated at half-time, with several of his team-mates remaining on the pitch to chat to the officials after his goal was ruled out when team-mate Jackson Porozo was offside and obstructing the view of the goalkeeper.

Van Gaal brought on Memphis Depay at half-time - a planned move as the Barcelona forward continues his return to fitness following injury - but it made little difference as Ecuador were unlucky not to pick up all three points.

Ecuador leader steps up again but at what cost?

The celebrations at full-time were subdued from Ecuador fans after a deserved point against strong opposition.

Valencia, who had an aura about him all evening and had the crowd on their feet on numerous occasions, has scored all three of Ecuador's goals so far at the tournament and they will need him on Tuesday for their crucial group decider with Senegal.

His injury in the final moments of the game will cause concern for Ecuador boss Gustavo Alfaro but otherwise it was a good evening for his side.

"[Valencia] is a top-level player when he wears the Ecuador jersey. I tell him that he will be successful in the World Cup even if he wasn't so much in the qualification campaign," said Alfaro.

"He is going through such a good spell. He is the captain."

Ecuador will be frustrated not to come away with more having had 14 shots in total - including four on target - and limiting the Netherlands to just the one, which was Gakpo's early opener.

Gakpo was on the scoresheet again having scored in the victory over Senegal, only enhancing his reputation in Qatar, but he failed to have an impact on the game afterwards.

The Netherlands have looked ropey in both of their group matches so far but are still in with a strong chance of progressing as group winners.

Player of the match Estupiñán Pervis Estupiñán with an average of 8.67 Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands

Ecuador Ecuador Ecuador Netherlands Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gakpo Average rating 7.33 Squad number 14 Player name Klaassen Average rating 6.45 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 6.17 Squad number 5 Player name Aké Average rating 6.16 Squad number 21 Player name de Jong Average rating 6.15 Squad number 17 Player name Blind Average rating 6.04 Squad number 2 Player name Timber Average rating 5.99 Squad number 7 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 5.97 Squad number 22 Player name Dumfries Average rating 5.97 Squad number 20 Player name Koopmeiners Average rating 5.76 Squad number 10 Player name Depay Average rating 5.66 Squad number 23 Player name Noppert Average rating 5.45 Squad number 15 Player name de Roon Average rating 4.98 Squad number 19 Player name Weghorst Average rating 4.76 Squad number 11 Player name Berghuis Average rating 4.69 Ecuador Avg Squad number 7 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 8.67 Squad number 13 Player name E Valencia Average rating 8.40 Squad number 23 Player name Caicedo Average rating 8.33 Squad number 16 Player name Sarmiento Average rating 8.21 Squad number 26 Player name Rodríguez Average rating 7.61 Squad number 19 Player name Plata Average rating 7.59 Squad number 2 Player name Torres Average rating 7.40 Squad number 20 Player name Méndez Average rating 7.38 Squad number 3 Player name Hincapié Average rating 7.37 Squad number 17 Player name Preciado Average rating 7.33 Squad number 10 Player name Ibarra Average rating 7.30 Squad number 11 Player name Estrada Average rating 7.19 Squad number 25 Player name Porozo Average rating 7.00 Squad number 1 Player name Galíndez Average rating 6.64

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Netherlands Formation 3-4-1-2 23 Noppert 2 Timber 4 van Dijk 5 Aké 22 Dumfries 20 Koopmeiners 21 de Jong 17 Blind 14 Klaassen 8 Gakpo 7 Bergwijn 23 Noppert

2 Timber

4 van Dijk

5 Aké

22 Dumfries

20 Koopmeiners Substituted for de Roon at 79' minutes

21 de Jong

17 Blind

14 Klaassen Substituted for Berghuis at 69' minutes

8 Gakpo Substituted for Weghorst at 79' minutes

7 Bergwijn Substituted for Depay at 45' minutes Substitutes 1 Pasveer

3 de Ligt

6 de Vrij

9 de Jong

10 Depay

11 Berghuis

12 Lang

13 Bijlow

15 de Roon

16 Malacia

18 Janssen

19 Weghorst

24 Taylor

25 Simons

26 Frimpong Ecuador Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Galíndez 25 Porozo 2 Torres 3 Hincapié 17 Preciado 20 Méndez 23 Caicedo 7 Estupiñán 19 Plata 13 E Valencia 11 Estrada 1 Galíndez

25 Porozo

2 Torres

3 Hincapié

17 Preciado

20 Méndez Booked at 57mins

23 Caicedo

7 Estupiñán

19 Plata Substituted for Ibarra at 90' minutes

13 E Valencia Substituted for Rodríguez at 90' minutes

11 Estrada Substituted for Sarmiento at 74' minutes Substitutes 4 Arboleda

5 Cifuentes

6 Pacho

8 Gruezo

9 Preciado

10 Ibarra

12 Ramírez

14 Arreaga

15 Mena

16 Sarmiento

18 Palacios

21 Franco

22 Domínguez

24 Reasco

26 Rodríguez Referee: Mustapha Ghorbal Attendance: 44,833 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1. Post update Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Daley Blind. Post update Attempt saved. Kevin Rodríguez (Ecuador) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Angelo Preciado. Post update Attempt blocked. Angelo Preciado (Ecuador) header from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Sarmiento with a headed pass. Substitution Substitution, Ecuador. Romario Ibarra replaces Gonzalo Plata. Substitution Substitution, Ecuador. Kevin Rodríguez replaces Enner Valencia because of an injury. Post update Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador). Post update Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Pervis Estupiñán (Ecuador). Post update Attempt missed. Angelo Preciado (Ecuador) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Ecuador. Conceded by Marten de Roon. Substitution Substitution, Netherlands. Wout Weghorst replaces Cody Gakpo. Substitution Substitution, Netherlands. Marten de Roon replaces Teun Koopmeiners. Post update Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands). Post update Jhegson Méndez (Ecuador) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jurriën Timber (Netherlands). Post update Jeremy Sarmiento (Ecuador) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Steven Berghuis (Netherlands). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds