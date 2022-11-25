Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group A
QatarQatar1SenegalSenegal3

World Cup 2022: Qatar 1-3 Senegal - hosts close to elimination

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Al Thumama, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments185

Qatar are on the verge of a group-stage exit in their home World Cup after Senegal condemned them to a second straight loss.

The Middle East side battled valiantly but will be out with a game to spare if the Netherlands avoid defeat against Ecuador later on Friday (16:00 GMT kick-off).

But African champions Senegal are up and running.

Boulaye Dia broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time, slamming home to punish Boualem Khoukhi's miscued clearance.

Looking to hit back in the second period, Qatar's hopes were dashed when former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou rose to flick in a glorious header just three minutes after the break.

Watford's Ismaila Sarr had an early chance on his 50th cap but struck into the side netting, while Idrissa Gueye of Everton's rasping drive went narrowly wide.

Qatar felt they should have had a first-half penalty when Akram Afif was bundled over in the box by Sarr, but referee Antonio Lahoz pointed only for a goal-kick, much to the anger of the home supporters.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made stunning reflex saves to deny Almoez Ali and Ismail Mohamad, but he could do nothing about Mohammed Muntari's powerful header.

Qatar were searching for the equaliser, but Bamba Dieng stroked in to deflate the home following and leave their team bottom of the group without a point after two games played.

Disappointment for hosts

Qatar made history by becoming the first country from this region to host the World Cup, but are now staring at the unwanted record of becoming just the second home team to exit the competition at the group stage, after South Africa in 2010.

They need a huge favour from Ecuador, who beat them in the opening game, to salvage any hope of remaining in the tournament.

Felix Sanchez's men, who did not have a shot on target on their World Cup debut, were backed by a raucous section of supporters behind the goal.

Other men and women dressed in traditional attire filled the stadium at the start of their weekend, but went home disappointed as their side suffered back-to-back defeats.

Senegal's class told with their starting XI featuring 10 players who feature in Europe's top-five leagues, with the exception being Sarr of Watford.

But the story could have been very different had the referee pointed to the spot for Sarr's challenge on Afif, but he left the locals outraged by failing to award a penalty.

It proved crucial as Khoukhi's scuffed clearance allowed Dia to convert the opener, and Diedhiou's unstoppable header double the advantage on 48 minutes.

Qatar, though, showed good fight to hit back via Muntari's thunderous header, which sent the partisan crowd into raptures.

But any optimism for an equaliser was killed when Dieng finished off a swift move to seal Senegal's first victory in the group.

The Qatar players were applauded by their fans at the final whistle, but some hit the deck in regret knowing their prospects of reaching the knockout stage are all but over.

Player of the match

NdiayeIliman Ndiaye

with an average of 8.45

Qatar

  1. Squad number9Player nameMuntari
    Average rating

    5.81

  2. Squad number17Player nameIsmaeel Mohammad
    Average rating

    5.46

  3. Squad number22Player nameMeshaal Barsham
    Average rating

    5.32

  4. Squad number2Player namePedro Miguel
    Average rating

    5.28

  5. Squad number3Player nameAbdelkarim Hassan
    Average rating

    5.05

  6. Squad number11Player nameAkram Afif
    Average rating

    5.01

  7. Squad number14Player nameHomam Ahmed
    Average rating

    4.97

  8. Squad number12Player nameBoudiaf
    Average rating

    4.87

  9. Squad number16Player nameKhoukhi
    Average rating

    4.82

  10. Squad number23Player nameAssim Madibo
    Average rating

    4.75

  11. Squad number10Player nameHassan Al Haydos
    Average rating

    4.73

  12. Squad number19Player nameAlmoez Ali
    Average rating

    4.71

  13. Squad number4Player nameMohammed Waad
    Average rating

    4.21

  14. Squad number6Player nameAbdulaziz Hatem
    Average rating

    4.11

  15. Squad number5Player nameTarek Salman
    Average rating

    4.07

Senegal

  1. Squad number13Player nameNdiaye
    Average rating

    8.45

  2. Squad number9Player nameDia
    Average rating

    8.11

  3. Squad number5Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    7.87

  4. Squad number3Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number22Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    7.74

  6. Squad number6Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.68

  7. Squad number19Player nameDiédhiou
    Average rating

    7.67

  8. Squad number18Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.63

  9. Squad number14Player nameJakobs
    Average rating

    7.51

  10. Squad number21Player nameSabaly
    Average rating

    7.48

  11. Squad number15Player nameDiatta
    Average rating

    7.42

  12. Squad number20Player nameDieng
    Average rating

    7.42

  13. Squad number17Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.32

  14. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.28

  15. Squad number4Player nameCissé
    Average rating

    6.94

  16. Squad number11Player nameCiss
    Average rating

    6.70

Line-ups

Qatar

Formation 5-3-2

  • 22Barsham
  • 17MohammadBooked at 20mins
  • 2Carvalho Deus CorreiaSubstituted forJadoua Al Bayatiat 83'minutes
  • 16Khoukhi
  • 3Al Haj Fadlalla
  • 14AhmedBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOdehat 83'minutes
  • 12BoudiafSubstituted forMohammed Abdullahat 69'minutes
  • 10Al HaydosSubstituted forMuntariat 74'minutes
  • 23Al Haj MadiboBooked at 90mins
  • 19Abdulla
  • 11Afif

Substitutes

  • 1Al Sheeb
  • 4Jadoua Al Bayati
  • 5Odeh
  • 6Mohammed Abdullah
  • 7Abdelmotaal
  • 8Thaimn Qambar
  • 9Muntari
  • 13Djebril Mohamed
  • 18Mazeed
  • 20Al Hajri
  • 21Ali
  • 24Al Hadhrami
  • 25Abdulsallam
  • 26Meshaal

Senegal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 16Mendy
  • 21Sabaly
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 22Diallo
  • 14JakobsBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCisséat 77'minutes
  • 18SarrSubstituted forNdiayeat 74'minutes
  • 6MendySubstituted forSarrat 78'minutes
  • 5Gueye
  • 15DiattaSubstituted forCissat 64'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 9DiaBooked at 30mins
  • 19DiédhiouSubstituted forDiengat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Mendy
  • 4Cissé
  • 7Jackson
  • 10N'Diaye
  • 11Ciss
  • 13Ndiaye
  • 17Sarr
  • 20Dieng
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
41,797

Match Stats

Home TeamQatarAway TeamSenegal
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Qatar 1, Senegal 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Qatar 1, Senegal 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohammed Waad.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Almoez Ali (Qatar) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Assim Madibo.

  6. Booking

    Assim Madibo (Qatar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mohammed Muntari (Qatar) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Akram Afif with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Abdulaziz Hatem following a set piece situation.

  9. Booking

    Pathé Ciss (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Pathé Ciss (Senegal).

  11. Post update

    Ismaeel Mohammad (Qatar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Qatar 1, Senegal 3. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iliman Ndiaye.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Qatar. Tarek Salman replaces Homam Ahmed.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Qatar. Mohammed Waad replaces Pedro Miguel.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Boulaye Dia (Senegal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pape Sarr with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Akram Afif (Qatar).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Mohammed Muntari.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Boualem Khoukhi.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Qatar 1, Senegal 2. Mohammed Muntari (Qatar) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaeel Mohammad with a cross.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

186 comments

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 15:06

    Qatar lifetime opportunity to host a World Cup and their fans can’t even be bothered to watch the whole game. Total embarrassment to football!

  • Comment posted by Johnny Whiteman, today at 15:04

    The irony of having a pub team ... and no pub

    • Reply posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 16:13

      Gregory Peccary replied:
      That is a magnificent comment.
      Well played.

  • Comment posted by Romain, today at 15:11

    A controversial world cup hosting country got what they deserved - an early exit! :)

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 15:38

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Second early exit after South Africa in 2010. I felt for them and their fans. Not this time. It sounds like they had very few actual fans anyway.

      Considering 90% of the population are not Qatari by birth, not surprising. Plus of course, absolutely no tradition of playing the game

  • Comment posted by The Gumbo Variations, today at 15:03

    200 billion quid, plus all the backhanders and thousands of lives and this is what Qatar have to offer. Hold your heads in shame FIFA, time for UEFA to go it alone. 80% of the money generated from football comes from Europe, I'm sure the South Americans and Asian countries will join the breakaway. Leave Infantino to stew in his own appeasement juices, disgusting excuse for a human being.

    • Reply posted by Travaller, today at 15:12

      Travaller replied:
      Qatar and Saudi Arabia are in Asia.

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 15:09

    I suppose that Qatar will lose interest now and will wonder what all the fuss was about for a game that they really had no interest in, in the first place. This was bound to happen and a lesson to FIFA, if they are handing out world cup venues, hand it out to a nation who have some love of the game.

    • Reply posted by Cybercossack, today at 15:18

      Cybercossack replied:
      Im sure they are hoping Saudi Arabia makes an offer (via the standard brown envelope route) though they at least know what football is

  • Comment posted by Otm Shank, today at 15:19

    Well on the bright side as least their 'supporters' hung around for a bit longer this time.

    I can see Qatar getting an absolute mauling from the Dutch to close out their campaign and how appropriate. Arguably the worst world cup hosts both in terms of performance and maybe even hospitality judging from what we have read.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 15:44

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Seriously people did anyone really expect Qatar to perform any better than they have up to this point?
      Perhaps, these Middle Eastern countries should invest in their own football teams/leagues instead of European ones.

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 15:11

    The Qatari fans seem to have no appreciation of their teams efforts when they all do a 180 and head for the exits as soon as they're losing. They don't seem to have any pride in their team or the fact they're hosting the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Webby, today at 15:13

      Webby replied:
      Why would they? I reckon 90% of the country have never watched a football matched before this week. Pointless hosts good riddance

  • Comment posted by bokko, today at 15:05

    Imagine spending all that money just to get dumped out of your own world cup 5 days after it started.
    🤣

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:08

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      completely deserved, but the damage has been done. should never have been hosts

  • Comment posted by sad, today at 15:27

    Good news is Qatar are knocked out.

    The WC should NEVER have been allowed to be held there and I suspect there were many brown envelopes being passed around to get the vote through.

    • Reply posted by Villa, today at 16:17

      Villa replied:
      Where were you and your ilk 12 years ago?

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 15:16

    Senegal look very timid without Mane. They will do well to beat Ecuador and are probably praying the Netherlands hammer them this evening.

    Words can't do justice to Qatar really. Just awful. At least the team made an effort in the last 15 minutes, but the fans couldn't be faffed. Crazy.

    • Reply posted by Otm Shank, today at 15:31

      Otm Shank replied:
      Can't see them last long in the Second Round even if they do make it.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 15:35

    A lot is made of respecting a country and their beliefs and traditions.
    Not much about the country respecting the beliefs and traditions of their guests.

    If Qatar cannot do that, they should never have hosted this.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 15:29

    The consolation for the Qatar team is that they don't have too far to travel home, a 5 minute Uber ride should do it.

    • Reply posted by Lord Brown of Hammersmith, today at 15:40

      Lord Brown of Hammersmith replied:
      😆

  • Comment posted by ZP, today at 15:28

    It seems money can buy a World Cup but can't buy goals in it ... no matter how many "Ecuador offside" rulings you purchase.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:11

    Good, the home fans had no interest from the start.

  • Comment posted by sports fan, today at 15:08

    Jonathan Pearce and Dion Dublin......thank goodness for the mute button

    • Reply posted by bokko, today at 15:12

      bokko replied:
      You can watch the bbc matches on the red button with 5 live commentators, it's not in HD but it's still often a better choice than their bbc one colleagues.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 15:13

    Qatar plastic fans, but weren't their clothes whiter than white?
    Id warrant they don't wash their clothes at a 30 degree setting, nor do they allow a red sock to get intermingled in their wash.

    • Reply posted by Yellowferrit, today at 16:35

      Yellowferrit replied:
      😂😂 Very funny Jimothy, an object lesson in how to turn a chat about a World Cup match into one about housekeeping. Did you also get a chance to check how well they’d ironed them? 😁

  • Comment posted by Gregory Peccary, today at 16:15

    Delighted Qatar has been ritually humiliated in this tournament.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 16:15

    GOOD! A pity Senegal didn't stuff them 12 - nil. I for one won't be sorry to see these backhanders eliminated from the completion FOR GOOD!

    They should never have been allowed to host the event in the first place. Bring the competition back to Europe, the proper home of football and freedom of speech.

    • Reply posted by Shaid, today at 16:18

      Shaid replied:
      The British king was getting backhanded to. As for free speech, the so called free BBC censored the opening ceremony says it all really.

  • Comment posted by A House Cat Named Gem, today at 15:56

    No, BBC Sport. Qatar are already eliminated. By virtue of the being 3 points behind Ecuador and Senegal - who meet in the last group game - they cannot make it into the top 2 of Group A.

    Unless of course Ecuador and Senegal find a way to get points deducted, Qatar are out.🙂

  • Comment posted by SeelowHeights, today at 15:21

    Ultimately, the last thing the World Cup needed was a corrupt hellhole with Third World values and a third-rate team hosing it. Good riddance to Qatar.