Qatar v Senegal

Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr is set to win his 50th cap against Qatar

TEAM NEWS

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb could be replaced after struggling against Ecuador.

His probable deputy would be Meshaal Barsham, who is the younger brother of reigning world and Olympic high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim.

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse says he will keep faith with his goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, who faced criticism after the 2-0 loss to the Netherlands.

"Edouard's qualities speak for themselves," said Cisse.

"I don't think that anyone is doubting him, sometimes he has highs, sometimes he has lows, he has my full trust... he will be on the pitch."

Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson could come into the starting line-up, while Watford's Ismaila Sarr is set to win his 50th cap.

MATCH FACTS

Qatar failed to have a shot on target in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Ecuador.

The Maroons are winless in three previous home meetings with African opponents, losing twice to Algeria and drawing with Egypt.

Felix Sanchez is the seventh Spaniard to coach a nation other than Spain at the World Cup. The only one to reach the knockout stage was Roberto Martinez with Belgium in 2018.

Senegal's only clean sheet in nine World Cup matches came in their shock 1-0 win over defending champions France in 2002. It was also their first ever World Cup match.

