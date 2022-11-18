Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Dara O'Shea (left) said the Republic could stand to "take a leaf out of Norway's book"

Defender Dara O'Shea says that the Republic of Ireland need to be more "streetwise" and can learn from teams like Norway after falling to a friendly defeat in Dublin.

The Republic conceded from two set-pieces as the Norwegians claimed a 2-1 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

O'Shea conceded the Irish should have done better when it came to quelling Norway's dead-ball threat.

"Today we just weren't at it, which is disappointing," said the 23-year-old.

"We know ourselves as players what we need to do better there.

"We have to look back at it and maybe just be that bit more streetwise and manage the game better, maybe not give the ball away in those areas.

"It's coming down to a collective, it's not any one player making a mistake."

Norway - who were without injured Manchester City striker Erling Haaland - took the lead in the 41st minute when Leo Ostigard shook off John Egan before heading Martin Odegaard's corner past Gavin Bazunu.

The Republic improved considerably after the break and created a series of chances before levelling through Alan Browne's effort from distance.

But while the hosts looked the more likely winners at that stage, Norway struck late through substitute Ohi Omoijuanfo, who pounced after Nathan Collins failed to clear a Norway free-kick.

Republic boss Stephen Kenny admitted the goals his side conceded were "cheap" and "bad"

Having been on top for large spells in the second half, West Brom centre-back O'Shea admitted it was disappointing that the Republic did not kick on after Browne's goal.

"I think Norway knew they were under the cosh a bit then and they tried to slow the game down by players going down and what not," he added.

"Maybe we need to look at that as well and take a leaf out of their book when teams are on top of us.

"Alan scored a great goal and you feel like the momentum is with us. To concede a set-piece again is disappointing."

'So disappointing from our point of view' - Kenny

Republic boss Stephen Kenny also bemoaned his side's defending from set-pieces, admitting Norway's goals were "cheap" and "bad" from an Irish point of view.

"I don't think we deserved to lose, it was a pretty even match overall," said Kenny.

Kenny denied that the Republic's vulnerability at set-pieces is a result of John Eustace's departure with the coach having left the Dubliner's backroom team to become Birmingham City boss in June.

He was, however, frustrated that his side failed to create chances in the first half and that they conceded a second after having levelled through Browne's fine strike from distance.

"We created probably three or four good chances before we scored," added Kenny.

"I was pleased that we didn't let the disappointment of not scoring those chances erode our spirit, and Alan Browne got a great goal.

"We've to work so hard for our goals, so that made it disappointing that we gave the second goal away, just a cheap goal to give away, so disappointing from our point of view."

Kenny added: "We knew Ostigard was exceptional in the air, we pointed that out, every game we see from Napoli, so it wasn't a surprise.

"It was a disappointing goal to concede. We know what he does and he's too powerful for us in that area and that wasn't good enough.

"The second goal we were six against three and obviously Nathan's headed against the player and he's scored so that was just a bad goal to concede."

The Republic finish 2022 with a friendly away to Malta on Sunday before Kenny travels to the Qatar World Cup to watch France and the Netherlands, who his side will face in next year's Euro 2024 qualifiers.