World Cup 2022: Tournament in Qatar set to get under way

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport in Doha, Qatar

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina fans
Argentina shirts are by far the most popular choice of kit on show in Doha
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

After 12 years of questions, criticisms and conjecture, the Fifa World Cup in Qatar will finally get under way on Sunday.

The build-up to the first tournament to be held in a Muslim country in the Middle East has been overshadowed by a number of controversies.

But Fifa has asked all 32 competing nations to "focus on the football" and hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium (16:00 GMT).

The home nations that have qualified are in the same group and in action the following day, with England up against Iran (13:00), before Wales play USA (19:00).

BBC Sport looks at the list of controversies, the excitement building on the ground in Qatar, and who could win the World Cup.

What have been the controversies?

Qatar heat is tough but England will embrace it - Coady

Qatar 2022 will go down as one of the most talked about and controversial World Cups in history.

The Gulf country defeated bids from South Korea, Japan, Australia and the United States to host the tournament, but there were allegations of widespread corruption in the process, which Qatar have always denied.

In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid.

The number is based on figures provided by the countries' embassies in Qatar.

However, the Qatar government said the total was misleading, because not all the deaths recorded were of people working on World Cup-related projects. The government said its accident records showed there were 37 deaths among labourers at World Cup stadium construction sites between 2014 and 2020, only three of which were "work-related".

However, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said that was an underestimate.

There have been fears over how LGBT fans can expect to be treated given the country's strict adherence to Sharia Law, with homosexuality illegal in Qatar.

Organisations engaging with Fifa over the tournament have said "progress has been slow" and "issues of concern" remain.

UK Pride organisations have called on bars and venues to not screen World Cup matches in a boycott of the tournament.

Players have been urged to use their influence to speak up about the issues in the country and at a news conference in Doha on Thursday, England defender Conor Coady said "we're not politicians".

The Everton defender added: "We'll never be politicians in terms of the way we look at things but, in terms of what the squad has done over the last few years and how much they've helped people, that comes with the territory."

Sepp Blatter, who was the president of Fifa and the man who announced the awarding of the tournament to Qatar in 2010, said last week that decision was a "mistake".

On the day before the tournament, Fifa president Gianni Infantino accused the West of "hypocrisy" in its reporting about Qatar's human rights record.

In an extraordinary monologue at a news conference in Doha, Infantino spoke for nearly an hour and made a passionate defence of Qatar and the tournament.

Temperatures in the summer often reach 50C here, which is why the tournament was moved for the first time to a 'winter' slot, though it is still a balmy 32C during the day and a pleasant 22C in the evening.

It has meant European leagues have been brought to a halt mid-season, with the opening game taking place just a week after the last Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United.

Three months out from kick-off, the Fifa council approved a request from the South American confederation Conmebol to move the start of the tournament a day earlier than planned.

And just two days before the event, organisers announced fans would not be able to purchase or consume alcohol inside or within the perimeter area of any of the eight stadiums.

At 29 days from start to finish (20 November to 18 December), this will be the shortest World Cup since Argentina 1978.

That means organisers have had to schedule four games most days during the group stages and there is no turnaround time between the groups and the knockout stages, with the last 16 starting the day after the group stages end.

What will the experience be like for supporters?

World Cup 2022: Nesta McGregor looks at the Al Bidda Fan Park in Doha

A country which has a population of less than three million, Qatar expects to see a total influx of about 1.2 million visitors from around the world over the next month.

At a briefing last month, Fifa said nearly three million tickets had been soldexternal-link for the tournament, with the host nation topping the list of countries with the highest number of tickets at 37% of sales.

Travelling around the capital of Doha in the days before the opening game, the buzz is palpable with bunting with flags from each competing country lining the streets.

Argentina shirts are by far the most popular choice of kit on show, mostly emblazoned with 'Messi 10' on the back. Lionel Messi - one of the tournament's star attractions - plays for Qatari-owned Paris St-Germain.

The country has spent billions on upgrading its infrastructure and the roads are already busy with locals and supporters from neighbouring Saudi Arabia expected to drive across the border. Fifa shuttle buses can be seen whizzing up and down the streets.

The metro carriages had been quiet early in the week but there was real congestion on the Friday and Saturday, the weekend days in Qatar. Questions remain as to how the system will cope with the arrival of tens of thousands of fans for each of the 64 games.

"It is going to be tough," an attendant at one of the stations told BBC Sport. "The smaller stops should be OK but it is going to be tough at the ones where stadiums are located. There are four matches a day so it will be extremely busy."

The Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park has bright, colourful lights illuminated overhead, with music pumping out at a nearby performance stage - though this is halted for a couple of minutes when the Adhan (call to prayer) is heard from nearby mosques.

Alcohol cannot be consumed in public in the Muslim country, but this rule has been relaxed a little for the tournament as fans can purchase a beverage in restricted areas such as the fan park, though a pint will set you back £12.50.

Who will win the World Cup?

'They have talent' - how will England do in Qatar?

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002 and are, in fact, the last non-European team to lift the trophy.

Statisticians Opta have crunched the numbers and their prediction model says Tite's men are favourites to go all the way for a record-extending sixth time.

But Lionel Scaloni's Argentina have the second-highest probability of being champions for the third time, coming into the tournament on the back of a 36-game unbeaten run.

Gareth Southgate's England have hit a poor run of form at the wrong time, winless in their last six games as they look to take one step further from reaching the semi-finals four years ago.

World Cup 2022: We believe as a team we can win - Kieran Trippier

Wales, who are in the same group, have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1958 and will be aiming to reach the knockout stage again. That year they progressed to the quarter-finals before narrowly being beaten by eventual winners Brazil.

BBC Sport pundits have had their say with seven going for Brazil to win it, three for Argentina, two saying France will retain their trophy and only one plumping for England.

A growing injury list

Senegal forward Sadio Mane is one of the star player that will not be seen on the pitches in Qatar.

The ex-Liverpool frontman has undergone surgery on a knee injury he sustained playing for Bayern Munich just 10 days before the opening game.

Mane joins major names including Paul Pogba (France), Timo Werner (Germany), Reece James (England), Diogo Jota (Portugal) and Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) who all miss out through injury.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are two of the biggest players who won't be in action as their countries did not qualify.

How to follow on BBC...

The BBC is your destination for coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week - with 33 matches televised live as well as live commentary on all 64 games on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wales versus England will be shown exclusively live on the BBC, alongside England's opening game against Iran and Wales' crucial tie against Carlos Queiroz's side.

With live video streaming of BBC Sport's games and live commentary of every match on the BBC Sounds app, fans can follow the drama across any device.

Fans will be able to watch highlights of every match and all the goals on TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Comments

Join the conversation

872 comments

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 14:21

    It was an appalling idea to hold the World Cup in Qatar. Morally indefensible. FIFA as usual showing they are the beacon of corruption.

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 14:26

      bushmaster80 replied:
      And a vacuum of morals.

  • Comment posted by Mark-306, today at 14:21

    We all agree fhe world cup is a farce. The western world have no right to inflict our beliefs on Qatar. But we do have a right not to participate. All it took was for a few big countries to stand firm and refuse to participate and this shambles wouldn't be happening.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 14:27

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Same with any form of exploitation.

      Do you HONESTLY take a stand? Do you avoid buying any products manufactured in countries with poor workers’ rights, low wages, difficult working conditions, etc?

      Our economy is built on the same exploitation that Qatar is being accused of. Same goes for every other wealthy country. Our standard of living is propped up by cheap foreign goods and labour.

  • Comment posted by hedpe trev, today at 14:23

    Just don't feel like a world Cup. Wrong time of year. We should be watching top flight domestic footy at this time.

    • Reply posted by bigIsland, today at 14:45

      bigIsland replied:
      They changed the rules to accommodate the corruption. Now the poor sods who have paid all that money to attend can’t even have a beer at the stadium. What a miserable state of affairs.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 14:25

    FIFA need relieving of the stewardship of association football as soon as possible.

    They repeatedly bring the game into disrepute.

    • Reply posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 15:13

      ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by gravytrain, today at 14:23

    This tournament should, obviously, never have been awarded to Qatar. I have virtually no interest in what I believe will go down in history as one of if not the worst World Cup ever.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:27

    Disgusting comments from the head of FIFA, dismissing the deaths of 6,500 workers in Qatar. These were workers, a lot who came from Bangladesh and Pakistan. You know, Muslim countries. Not European.

    This guy is no better than Blatter.

    Forget human rights, anti LGBT laws and others. These deaths alone are reason enough this tournament should not be happening.

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 14:39

      Bob Marley replied:
      What do you really care about the welfare of workers from those countries? In reality you don't give a damn! Just like many on here you just want to moan and groan! Be honest with yourself and don't follow the crowd. Be yourself and be honest!

  • Comment posted by C Kyle, today at 14:28

    I see that Infantino's paymasters have adopted the usual position. When confronted with legitimate criticism try to portray your critics as bigots, and that way the criticism can be dismissed rather than addressed.

    It also helps if you can get a useful fool to do the job for you so you aren't seen to be getting your own hands dirty.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 14:35

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Infantino tells us to concentrate on football when last week he was at the G20 summit. Pot, kettle

  • Comment posted by Intheclouds, today at 14:25

    6000 stadium slave workers dead from heat stroke has sucked any joy from this event. I'm sorry to say it but we should just boycott it.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:31

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      The sad truth is that, if England start progressing, the usual hype machine will start. Then everything wrong will be swept away.

      I have no intention of watching or following the events of this World Cup.
      Qatar also has a native population less than Nottingham and a total population about the same as Wales. FIFA are a laughing stock.

  • Comment posted by TheFink, today at 14:21

    After the debate? The debate is not over. Boycott Qatar

    • Reply posted by Yeti, today at 14:32

      Yeti replied:
      plus the main sponsor's, well apart from dud as never drink that drain water

  • Comment posted by ozzy, today at 14:28

    There is no culture war going on, the rights of migrant workers are universal rights that everyone should be entitled to.
    Infantino’s attempts at deflection of criticism won’t work. His arguments are crass and child-like eg: comparing being bullied at school to the treatment of migrant workers!
    I fear for the future of football as this moron will continue unopposed as FIFA president.

    • Reply posted by bonnie, today at 14:39

      bonnie replied:
      But perhaps not for long? It's all up to the home authorities!

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:35

    I see the corporate areas are not restricted for the sale of Champagne or whatever. The strict religious rules do not apply when money rears its head.

    • Reply posted by The Gumbo Variations, today at 14:43

      The Gumbo Variations replied:
      And you know where that disgusting excuse for a human being Infantino will be seated.

  • Comment posted by Pooka, today at 14:24

    lets hope its the least watched World Cup in modern times. I have watched them all from 1974 onwards but won't be watching this one

    • Reply posted by GimliTheDwarf, today at 14:34

      GimliTheDwarf replied:
      Even 1978, held in an Argentina ruled by a military junta who bribed referees, intimidated other teams, and had imprisoned over 5,500 dissidents?

      Wow. Your moral compass seems to be surprisingly fluid. Perhaps those were "the good old days", when football was totally fair and definitely still uncorrupted.

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 14:29

    FIFA president …what a clown. I think he needs to apologise over and over for awarding Qatar the World Cup, it should never have gone there or any other country of that type in the future. His nonsense is trying to deflect what the real issue is and that’s their mistake.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 14:41

      Rizla replied:
      You do realise that the World Cup wa awarded when Blatter was the President??

  • Comment posted by Raymond Cherry, today at 14:27

    Usually excited when the world cup starts, not watching any games.
    This is a total sham .

    • Reply posted by C Kyle, today at 14:29

      C Kyle replied:
      Watch the games, boycott the sponsors and advertisers.

  • Comment posted by The Blue Dahlia, today at 14:24

    The whole thing is a disgrace. No more so than the BBC and the rest of the media. Sickening hypocrisy.

    • Reply posted by wallutd, today at 14:30

      wallutd replied:
      I don't watch the BBC anymore. It is out of touch and dare I say it - woke.

  • Comment posted by XTStevie 1968, today at 14:28

    I don't think i've seen such a sham as the World Cup in my 50+ years on this planet.... No booze only 2 days before it starts!! Well planned eh! This only proves brown paper bag money pays big time!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 14:38

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      Oh noooo no booze. But that's the one thing in life I do have power over.. How will the brainless kill those pesky newly formed brain cells now!

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:32

    Time for the countries of the world to start a rival tournament. Two utterly corrupt World Cups on the bounce now.

    • Reply posted by bigIsland, today at 14:39

      bigIsland replied:
      The problem is the process. When ever you have poorer countries been offered lots of money by richer nations for their vote you are bound to have problems.

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 14:33

    Infantino should learn a bit of history, and not a woke version; to suggest Europe has been responsible for many of the ills of the world for 3000 years is a quite staggering display of craven dishonesty. He may for example care to read about the Persian Empire that ruled much of the Middle East, including what is now his beloved Qatar, more than 4 centuries before the Common Era.

    • Reply posted by bencat, today at 14:38

      bencat replied:
      Honestly the best response ive read.

  • Comment posted by sirianofmorley, today at 14:22

    MISTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAKE

  • Comment posted by jeh, today at 14:28

    It's just so rubbish. I'm not even sure if I want England to win it being in Qatar. Most people I know are stressed at work this time of the year and not meeting to watch the games.

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 14:36

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      Don't worry, they've no chance winning.

