John Ruddy has played 441 league games during his career, which began at Cambridge United

Birmingham City goalkeeper John Ruddy has agreed a contract extension tying him to the Championship club until the summer of 2024.

The 35-year-old joined Blues from Wolves in July on a one-year deal.

He has established himself as first choice under boss John Eustace and has made 21 appearances, including seven clean sheets.

"We have one of the best defensive records in the league which we are very proud of," Ruddy told the club website.

"I spent a lot of time without playing so to get that bug back is a major factor as well."

Birmingham are 13th in the Championship and will resume their league campaign with a trip to Blackpool on 10 December, following the World Cup break.

"We are trying to push as high as we can get with the ultimate aim of promotion," Ruddy added.

"We don't want to say it too loud but with the group we have got, and, if we can put one or two pieces together in January, we won't be too far off it."