Close menu

Gordon McQueen: Scotland, Manchester United, and Leeds United great dies aged 70

Last updated on .From the section Scottishcomments129

From St Mirren to Old Trafford - McQueen remembered

Former Scotland, Manchester United and Leeds United defender Gordon McQueen has died at the age of 70 after suffering from dementia.

After starting his career with St Mirren, McQueen was sold to Leeds and would go on to help win the English league title in 1974, the FA Cup with Manchester Utd in 1983.

He played 30 times for Scotland and was chosen for the 1978 World Cup but missed out because of injury. He later became a pundit before being treated for cancer of the larynx in 2011.

McQueen was was diagnosed with dementia in 2021, with his family saying at the time that he wanted "footballers of today's generation to know there may be risks with persistent heading of the ball".

A statement from his family read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Gordon, who died at home in the early morning today, leaving behind his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and his beloved grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla.

"We hope that as well as creating many great football memories he'll be remembered most for his character.

"Our house was always full of friends, family and football just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia.

"The disease may have taken him too soon but he definitely lived life to the full, the ultimate entertainer, the absolute heart and soul of every occasion, the most fun dad anyone could wish for.

"Huge thanks goes to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care, the utterly incredible Marie Curie team who were there at the end with Gordon's wife and daughters and Head for Change for the emotional support and respite care.

"Also to our wonderful friends and family who rallied around at the worst of times, going above and beyond, for that we are so very grateful."

'You don't go into football thinking you're going to get brain damage' - Hayley McQueen speaks to BBC Breakfast about dementia in football

A regular for Scotland after making his debut against Belgium in 1974, McQueen scored five goals for his country, two of which came in the nation's British Home Championship triumph during the 1976-77 campaign.

His most famous goal came at Wembley, when his header helped Scotland to a 2-1 win over England which sparked a famous pitch invasion by the Tartan Army.

McQueen also scored three times on Leeds' run to the 1975 European Cup final, but was suspended for the final defeat by Bayern Munich.

And he was in the Manchester Utd side that lost the 1979 FA Cup final to Arsenal, scoring in the 3-2 loss at Wembley.

Born in Kilbirnie, he made 57 appearances for St Mirren, 140 in six years with Leeds and 184 in seven with Man Utd.

McQueen left Old Trafford after missing out on the side that beat Everton in the 1985 FA Cup final, and had a spell with Seiko in Hong Kong before turning to coaching.

After a year as Airdrieonians manager, McQueen joined former Man Utd team-mate Bryan Robson as Middlesbrough's reserve-team coach and later was first-team coach and scout. He also worked as a TV pundit.

'A brilliant person with a huge heart' - reaction

Robson was one of the first to play tribute, calling his friend "strong and brave, and ahead of his times in being a defender who could contribute as much in attack as he did in defence".

"He was a perfect fit for Manchester United with his flair, courage and big personality, and that's why the fans loved him.

"Most importantly, though, he was a brilliant person with a huge heart. He lit up any room he walked into, and that's how he should be remembered."

Lou Macari, who played with McQueen for Scotland and Man Utd, added: "RIP Gordon, friend and team-mate. Biggest character in football, large as life, funny, full of desire. Took to Utd like a natural and loved the roar after one of his runs.

"That awful illness robbed us of the real Gordon, heart goes out to family, wife Yvonne was a 24/7 warrior for him."

Gordon McQueen
McQueen was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2012

Comments

Join the conversation

132 comments

  • Comment posted by Lorimer07, today at 13:34

    Another of the Leeds greats gone too soon. He had to be a big man to fill the boots of Jackie Charlton and he did so ably. We'll raise a glass to you Gordon...

  • Comment posted by sidthehammer, today at 13:37

    Very sad, two icons from my days, McQueen and Hollins, both top players

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, today at 13:45

      DaveP1982 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DeathOnSunday, today at 13:38

    Sincere condolences from a Manchester City fan.

  • Comment posted by YorkshireCam, today at 13:34

    RIP Big Man.
    Great player, even better person

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 13:35

    So sorry to hear of the passing of Gordon mcqueen . A great defender for club and Country. A really nice guy who I saw play many times,vans he never gave less than 100 %. My condolences to Mrs mcqueen and all the family and friends RIP

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 13:37

      stephen replied:
      I meant and !!

  • Comment posted by Allanon, today at 13:36

    R.I.P. A legend from my Teens.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 13:38

    Very sad to hear this news. I remember him playing for Scotland and wish we had a centre half like him today.
    Condolences to his loving family. RIP Gordon.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 13:43

      finnharpsman replied:
      I am sure the current centre backs do their best but they are 2 divisions below Gordon in terms of ability.

  • Comment posted by meramus, today at 13:34

    End of an era. Beautiful player, beautiful man, and how right he had it: "Ask all the players in the country which club they would like to play for and 99% would say 'Manchester United'. The other 1% are liars. " You've earned a kickabout with all the other United greats, big man.

    • Reply posted by Rob Dougal, today at 13:41

      Rob Dougal replied:
      He was great before he went to Man U with Joe J

  • Comment posted by Red79, today at 13:46

    R.I.P, another legend sadly taken from us. All the people who have down voted sincere messages in this thread need to give their heads a wobble, this is not the place or time to behave like petulant children.

  • Comment posted by BBC, today at 13:34

    RIP Gordon.

    Such horrible things cancer and dementia. Hope we can do more to eradicate them in the future.

    • Reply posted by John, today at 13:42

      John replied:
      How and why do people downvote this sort of comment?

  • Comment posted by Rick Deckard, today at 13:38

    A great fitba player, thanks for the memories Gordon. RIP pal.

  • Comment posted by Evanhelpus, today at 13:39

    Giant of a man in defence and watched him live many times. Sad news and another memory of my past gone.

  • Comment posted by kev 20, today at 13:43

    What kind of sicko puts thumbs down to news like this ? one word for you sc_m

  • Comment posted by the swaggering Mancunian, today at 13:37

    Sad to hear about big Gordon he was one of my favorites on the Stretford end RIP

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:34

    Great great great player.

    RIP Gordon
    MOT

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 13:34

    McQueen…..those were the days my friend.
    RIP big fella

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:46

    In 1983 I watched United win at home to Coventry 3-0. I was just a 14 yo lad up from Devon for the weekend. On the Sunday morning me and my mate knocked on Gordon's back door and he came out and chatted and signed our programmes. He didn't have to. But I never forgot that. Thank you, Gordon McQueen. A gentleman.

  • Comment posted by SP, today at 13:45

    Condolences to Hayley and her family. She's campaigned bravely to raise awareness of such a heartbreaking illness.
    A real legend taken too soon, RIP.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 13:29

    Never an age.

    Sleep well Queenie.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 13:49

    Terrific player. Played in the right spirit in a bygone era. RIP.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport