Steven Schumacher's side are unbeaten in League One since the middle of August

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2027.

The 38-year-old has been in charge for almost a year after succeeding Ryan Lowe and has agreed a two-year extension to his current deal.

The highly regarded coach has won the last two League One manager of the month awards and has led his side to the top of the third tier.

Under Schumacher's guidance Argyle have won 29 and lost 15 of his 51 games.

"When we moved to appoint Steven a year ago, we saw the potential he possessed and believed he had the ability to flourish within our structure," said Argyle chief executive Andrew Parkinson.

"It was clear to us that Steven had the tactical and coaching acumen to thrive in this environment, and we are delighted to see how he has risen to the challenge of leading the team.

"He often talks about his achievements being the result of the culture across the club, and he is absolutely correct, but he has been a big part of helping us drive forward.

"The club and Steven have the opportunity to grow further together in what is an incredibly exciting time for Argyle. We are delighted to reward him for his efforts and look forward to building on an incredibly positive 12 months."

'I believe in the plan'

Steven Schumacher began his coaching career at Everton's academy

Schumacher led the Pilgrims to the third round of last season's FA Cup where they were narrowly beaten by reigning European champions Chelsea, while they missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day.

The former Bury, Bradford City and Crewe midfielder has been linked with a number of high-profile vacancies this season, but has always stated his commitment to the Home Park club.

"For me, signing this extension says I believe in the plan," he told the club website.

"I'm fully committed to it, and I have been since the day we came down here. I work hard every single day to try to achieve that.

"This contract is another step in the plan. The commitment that club has shown me, and that I have shown to them, shows that I believe in the plan.

"I don't take it for granted. The football club is a huge part of the city. I understand that having been here for a few years now. I know what it means to everybody. The support from the fans has been different class.

"I will continue to work hard for everyone at the club, and the fans, and we can all look forward to some good days in the future."

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

This will be news that every Plymouth Argyle fan will want to hear.

Since seamlessly taking over at Home Park after Ryan Lowe left for Preston North End last December he has led a side that have played impressive attacking football.

His stock has risen considerably in that time - last week he became the first manager in more than six years to win back-to-back League One manager of the month titles and his side have not lost a game in the league since mid-August.

Argyle's aim is to become a sustainable Championship club - with this deal they may well have found the man to take them to that level.