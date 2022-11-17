Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Former Newcastle United chairman Mike Ashley is the new owner of the operating companies which run the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Ashley's Frasers Group had been named as the preferred bidder after making a £17m bid for the three businesses, who have been placed into administration.

Coventry City agreed a deal on Wednesday to sell an 85% stake in the club to businessman Doug King.

A court ruled his £25m bid to own the stadium had come too late.

More to follow.