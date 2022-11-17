Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones signs new long-term contract
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2027.
The 21-year-old made his debut in January 2019 and has made 81 appearances, scoring eight goals.
He missed the start of this season through injury and returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0 win against West Ham on 19 October.
Jones came through the Reds' academy and his new contract overrides the five-year deal he signed in July 2020.
"I'm over the moon, I'm buzzing. It was an easy thing [to decide to renew]," he told the club website.
"It's my boyhood club, I'm a Scouser, I've supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I'm buzzing and I can't wait to see what the future holds."
- Visit our Liverpool page for all the latest Reds news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Liverpool news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Red Kop - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment