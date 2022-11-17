Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jones made his Liverpool debut in an FA Cup tie at Wolves in January 2019

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2027.

The 21-year-old made his debut in January 2019 and has made 81 appearances, scoring eight goals.

He missed the start of this season through injury and returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0 win against West Ham on 19 October.

Jones came through the Reds' academy and his new contract overrides the five-year deal he signed in July 2020.

"I'm over the moon, I'm buzzing. It was an easy thing [to decide to renew]," he told the club website.

"It's my boyhood club, I'm a Scouser, I've supported the club for the whole of my life, so yeah, I'm buzzing and I can't wait to see what the future holds."