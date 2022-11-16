Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, 26, is one of three strikers being considered by Fenerbahce in January - although former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele is the Turkish club's top target. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says he "hasn't yet achieved what I want to achieve" in Glasgow after being linked with Brighton, Everton and the Japan national team. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are looking at in-form former Ross County striker Ross Stewart, 26, who is out of contract at Sunderland in the summer. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic are set to ramp up their transfer business as they look to land a full-back - with Josip Juranovic likely to leave - and a striker in the January window. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are interested in Nicolas Raskin, the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder who is in the final year of his deal. (Voetbal Nieuws via The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin says he "wouldn't feel comfortable" if he had denied his players the chance of an international cap by insisting they went on the tour to the US. (Press and Journal) external-link

Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi is in training again as the Romania forward, 24, steps up his return to action for the first time since January following a knee injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Hibs will host a record crowd for a domestic fixture in the women's game when they face Hearts at Easter Road later this month. (The Scotsman) external-link

Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi - likely to be in England Under-20s World Cup squad - is set to make a loan move with clubs on both sides of border keen on the 19-year-old. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Midfielder Craig Sibbald, 27, says Dundee United will "come back fighting" following a "strange" campaign to date. (The Courier) external-link

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times