FIFA World Cup - Group H
PortugalPortugal3GhanaGhana2

World Cup 2022: Portugal 3-2 Ghana - Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Stadium 974, Doha

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five Fifa World Cups as Portugal began their campaign with a thrilling victory over Ghana.

Ronaldo was playing for the first time since his controversial television interview last week and his subsequent release by Manchester United following the comments.

And the 37-year-old scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, hammering in after being tripped in the box by Ghana's Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu.

Captain Ronaldo had a couple of chances early on but a low shot was smothered by Lawrence Ati-Zigi and he also headed wide at the far post.

The forward had a goal disallowed for a push on Alexander Djiku while at the other end, Ghana did not have a single shot in the opening period.

The Africans improved in the second period as Mohammed Kudus drilled narrowly wide of the far post and got their reward when Andre Ayew equalised from close range.

But Portugal responded with two goals in two minutes to seal the points - Joao Felix converting a delightfully clipped finish and substitute Rafael Leao coolly stroking in just seconds after coming on.

Osman Bukhari headed in a late consolation for Ghana and there could have been real drama in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa put the ball down, seemingly unaware Inaki Williams was behind him, but after racing to intercept the ball, the Ghana forward slipped at the crucial moment and a scuffed shot was cleared off the line.

Victory means Portugal top Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

Ronaldo hogs the headlines again

The focus before this game was on just one man - Ronaldo.

The veteran forward came into the tournament with a cloud over his head following the explosive TalkTV interview where he said he felt "betrayed" by Manchester United.

Unhappy with what he had to say, the Premier League club initiated a process to terminate his contract, which was confirmed on Tuesday.

But the player will be in the headlines for all the right reasons this time, as he surpassed the great Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose to stand on his own by scoring at five different editions of the tournament.

Supporters were on their feet in anticipation every time Ronaldo got anywhere near the ball and they erupted when his strike from the penalty spot in the second half - which came after relatively easy missed opportunities in the opening period - hit the back of the net.

It was also a record-extending 118th international goal, which includes eight in the group stage of the World Cup, though he is the player with the most strikes without netting in the knockout stage.

Former West Ham and Swansea striker Ayew levelled from Mohammed Kudus' cutback to extend Ghana's run of scoring in their last six World Cup games.

Felix's sumptuous finish and Leao's nerveless effort looked to have sealed the points for Portugal with 10 minutes remaining.

Substitute Bukari headed in and celebrated with Ronaldo's 'Siu'. Otto Addo's side would have been delighted with a draw and almost got it, but for Williams' slip.

Player of the match

LampteyTariq Lamptey

with an average of 7.62

Portugal

  1. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.93

  2. Squad number15Player nameRafael Leão
    Average rating

    6.89

  3. Squad number10Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number18Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.43

  5. Squad number4Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.30

  6. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    6.30

  7. Squad number14Player nameWilliam Carvalho
    Average rating

    6.07

  8. Squad number20Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.94

  9. Squad number6Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number17Player nameJoão Mário
    Average rating

    5.89

  11. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    5.89

  12. Squad number5Player nameRaphaël Guerreiro
    Average rating

    5.85

  13. Squad number25Player nameOtávio
    Average rating

    5.84

  14. Squad number26Player nameGonçalo Ramos
    Average rating

    5.76

  15. Squad number13Player nameDanilo Pereira
    Average rating

    5.74

  16. Squad number22Player nameDiogo Costa
    Average rating

    5.42

Ghana

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.62

  2. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number10Player nameA Ayew
    Average rating

    6.83

  4. Squad number20Player nameKudus
    Average rating

    6.78

  5. Squad number4Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number1Player nameAti-Zigi
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number25Player nameSemenyo
    Average rating

    6.53

  8. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    6.52

  9. Squad number17Player nameBaba
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number11Player nameBukari
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number21Player nameAbdul Samed
    Average rating

    6.41

  12. Squad number23Player nameDjiku
    Average rating

    6.38

  13. Squad number26Player nameSeidu
    Average rating

    6.35

  14. Squad number19Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    6.32

  15. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    6.28

  16. Squad number8Player nameKyereh
    Average rating

    6.21

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Meireles da Costa
  • 20Cancelo
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 13DaniloBooked at 90mins
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 10Bernardo SilvaSubstituted forJoão Palhinhaat 88'minutes
  • 18NevesSubstituted forda Conceição Leãoat 77'minutes
  • 25OtávioSubstituted forWilliam Carvalhoat 56'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 88'minutes
  • 11Félix SequeiraSubstituted forJoão Márioat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Dalot
  • 3Pepe
  • 6João Palhinha
  • 9André Silva
  • 12
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 16Vitinha
  • 17João Mário
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 23Nunes
  • 24Pereira de Albuquerque Tavares da Silva
  • 26Matias Ramos

Ghana

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Ati-Zigi
  • 26SeiduBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLampteyat 66'minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 23DjikuSubstituted forSemenyoat 90+2'minutes
  • 4Salisu
  • 17Baba
  • 5Partey
  • 20KudusBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBukariat 77'minutes
  • 21Abdul SamedSubstituted forKyerehat 90+2'minutes
  • 10A AyewBooked at 49minsSubstituted forJ Ayewat 77'minutes
  • 19WilliamsBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 3Odoi
  • 6Owusu
  • 7Fatawu
  • 8Kyereh
  • 9J Ayew
  • 11Bukari
  • 12Danlad
  • 13Afriyie
  • 14Mensah
  • 15Aidoo
  • 16Nurudeen
  • 22Sulemana
  • 24Sowah
  • 25Semenyo
Referee:
Ismail Elfath
Attendance:
42,662

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamGhana
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Portugal 3, Ghana 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Portugal 3, Ghana 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Osman Bukari (Ghana) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jordan Ayew.

  4. Post update

    Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Amartey (Ghana).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Palhinha.

  7. Booking

    Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).

  9. Post update

    Osman Bukari (Ghana) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Osman Bukari (Ghana).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ghana. Antoine Semenyo replaces Alexander Djiku.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ghana. Daniel-Kofi Kyereh replaces Salis Abdul Samed.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohammed Salisu (Ghana) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Partey.

  15. Booking

    Danilo Pereira (Portugal) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Iñaki Williams (Ghana) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

  18. Post update

    Iñaki Williams (Ghana) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 3, Ghana 2. Osman Bukari (Ghana) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Portugal. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Cristiano Ronaldo.

Comments

656 comments

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:59

    Ronaldo dives. What. A. Surprise!

    The POR win wasn't, though tainted by the dive, but how can anyone think he's the GOAT when he goes down like a sack of s....puds at the the slightest touch? And why did VAR not at least invite the ref to have a 2nd look? Dreadful all round.

    GOAT, my left foot. Pele never played football like that, and he played in age when you got properly booted up in the air!

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 18:00

    Shocking dive by Ronaldo

    VARce useless again.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:01

    Ronaldo, once a thief, always a thief.

    • Reply posted by marklv, today at 18:04

      marklv replied:
      No way, it was a clear penalty. Since when are shoulder charges allowed in football?

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:02

    Congratulations to Ronaldo for the first dive, the first referee con and the first ‘bought’ penalty!
    Wow, all three in one smooth motion, the guy is amazing. How does he continue to do it day in, day out even at this ripe old age?

    • Reply posted by BOriSS, today at 18:08

      BOriSS replied:
      Ronaldo 1 - 0 The World 😜😍

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 18:00

    Really wanted Ghana to score towards the end of that match.
    Just to take that nauseating grin of Ronaldo's face.
    Spirited effort by Ghana.

    • Reply posted by Blueboy, today at 18:05

      Blueboy replied:
      You guys are a disgrace..he left so what do y'all still want...worst fanbase🤮

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 18:03

    Good to see Ronaldo's diving abilities haven't diminished with the rest of his game.... ridiculous decision from the officials..Ghana ROBBED by the officials grrrrrr

    • Reply posted by marklv, today at 18:06

      marklv replied:
      Rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Pedro, today at 18:00

    Can't wait to see the back of the winker from this world cup.

    • Reply posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 18:04

      MyOpinionCounts-just replied:
      Lovely play on words my man 😂

  • Comment posted by We are just checking this comment, today at 18:07

    I know that gamesmanship is, sadly, a big part of modern football. But if there is a more cynical, diving, feigning injury, playacting bunch of so called footballers than Portugal at this World Cup, I'll move to Qatar. Absolute disgrace !!

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 18:32

      Derek replied:
      Totally agree. Several of them couldn't have argued if a better ref had booked them for simulation.

  • Comment posted by What I Said Was, today at 18:04

    The commentator was correct when he said Ronaldo "won a penalty". What a cheat he can be sometimes, and his record scoring rate is greatly helped by referees falling for his antics over and over again.

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 18:06

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Always

  • Comment posted by andypandy, today at 18:05

    No VAR? Ghana were robbed

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:10

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Absolutely! It may have taken a debatable penalty to do so, but this game sure exploded from that point onwards.
      Awesome last 30 or so minutes.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 18:08

    Portugal epitomise everything bad in football. Rolling around at every opportunity when untouched, throwing themselves to the ground. Time wasting and surrounding the ref. Horrible to watch.

    • Reply posted by Marcwis, today at 18:31

      Marcwis replied:
      Agree especially Penandes who does it every game in Premier League. Horrible guy.

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 18:03

    Why no VAR check on Ronaldo pen? Very soft

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 18:05

      Metro1962 replied:
      Apparantly VAR did look but found out they were wrong but gave it anyway.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 18:01

    Nice con job by Ronaldo, he still has it.

    (Bet Bruno is feeling very jealous right now)

    • Reply posted by rms911, today at 18:04

      rms911 replied:
      Hate Bruno,can’t stand him, I can tolerate ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 18:04

    Ronaldo scoring a penalty is hardly 'silencing the critics'. He's a shadow of the player of what he was, and did little in the match

    • Reply posted by Essextim, today at 18:11

      Essextim replied:
      You can say the same for Messi going by the first matches.

  • Comment posted by Denis Wray, today at 18:04

    simply why was Joao Felix not sent off for the head butt?

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:02

    Funny thing is if this game had taken place three days ago, all Man Utd fans would be defending this penalty decision, now even they will agree that this was a clear dive.

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 18:07

      expatfrog replied:
      But they wouldn't though. Your anti united crap is just embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 18:05

    Very classy dive by Ronaldo - the difference between the teams.

    • Reply posted by Lupa, today at 18:12

      Lupa replied:
      ITV - who covered the game- said this didn't go to VAR yet BBC could say it quick enough? Does anyone actually know?

  • Comment posted by andy smith, today at 18:02

    Ghana slipped up at the end but shame about Ronaldo's falling over at the slightest brush.

    • Reply posted by marklv, today at 18:03

      marklv replied:
      It was a penalty - he was shoulder charged. It's not rugby, it's football.

  • Comment posted by stafford, today at 18:07

    Can anyone name a more prolific all time diver than Ronaldive?