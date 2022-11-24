Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group G
SwitzerlandSwitzerland1CameroonCameroon0

World Cup 2022: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon - Breel Embolo strike secures win

By Joe BradshawBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments160

Switzerland's Breel Embolo scored the only goal against Cameroon - the country of his birth - in a hard-fought World Cup Group G opener.

Embolo refused to celebrate when he finished off a slick Swiss attack shortly after half-time.

The Indomitable Lions were unfortunate to lose after an enterprising display at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Victory was vital for Switzerland, as both sides still have to face Brazil in the group.

Embolo moved to Switzerland from Cameroon with his family as a six-year-old and pledged his allegiance to the European nation after being granted citizenship in 2014.

At the age of just 18, he set up the Embolo Foundation to support refugee children in Switzerland and disadvantaged children in the country of his birth.

He said before the game it would be "a very special" occasion to play against Cameroon and when he scored, he respectfully raised his arms and closed his eyes.

His strike ensured victory for a side with high expectations - boss Murat Yakin has declared his squad "the best Switzerland side ever" and said he expects them to achieve their best return at a World Cup.

Yet they struggled in the first half in the face of a vibrant Cameroon start and ought to have gone behind, with Eric Choupo-Moting, Bryan Mbeumo and Martin Hongla all missing presentable opportunities.

The goal rocked Cameroon and the Swiss had chances to extend their lead, only for Andre Onana to save superbly from Ruben Vargas, while Embolo and substitute Haris Seferovic were denied by last-ditch defending.

The Indomitable Lions have now lost eight successive games at the World Cup finals but Rigobert Song's side impressed at times here.

Their next game against Serbia will be pivotal if they are to stand any chance of becoming the first Cameroon team to progress beyond the group stage since 1990.

For Switzerland, the win gives them breathing space before their match against group favourites Brazil on Monday.

Player of the match

XhakaGranit Xhaka

with an average of 7.70

Switzerland

  1. Squad number10Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    7.70

  2. Squad number23Player nameShaqiri
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number8Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    7.39

  4. Squad number7Player nameEmbolo
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number5Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    6.53

  6. Squad number13Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    6.34

  7. Squad number9Player nameSeferovic
    Average rating

    6.14

  8. Squad number1Player nameSommer
    Average rating

    6.11

  9. Squad number3Player nameWidmer
    Average rating

    6.04

  10. Squad number4Player nameElvedi
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number17Player nameVargas
    Average rating

    5.81

  12. Squad number15Player nameSow
    Average rating

    5.80

  13. Squad number20Player nameFrei
    Average rating

    5.75

  14. Squad number25Player nameRieder
    Average rating

    5.58

  15. Squad number19Player nameOkafor
    Average rating

    5.43

  16. Squad number18Player nameCömert
    Average rating

    5.37

Cameroon

  1. Squad number13Player nameChoupo-Moting
    Average rating

    7.61

  2. Squad number20Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.98

  3. Squad number23Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    6.37

  4. Squad number5Player nameOndoua
    Average rating

    6.09

  5. Squad number12Player nameToko-Ekambi
    Average rating

    5.88

  6. Squad number10Player nameAboubakar
    Average rating

    5.79

  7. Squad number6Player nameNgamaleu
    Average rating

    5.78

  8. Squad number3Player nameNkoulou
    Average rating

    5.77

  9. Squad number14Player nameOum Gouet
    Average rating

    5.68

  10. Squad number25Player nameTolo
    Average rating

    5.66

  11. Squad number18Player nameHongla
    Average rating

    5.63

  12. Squad number8Player nameAnguissa
    Average rating

    5.63

  13. Squad number21Player nameCastelletto
    Average rating

    5.51

  14. Squad number19Player nameCollins Fai
    Average rating

    5.48

  15. Squad number7Player nameNkoudou
    Average rating

    5.46

Line-ups

Switzerland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 5AkanjiBooked at 83mins
  • 4ElvediBooked at 64mins
  • 13RodríguezSubstituted forCömertat 90'minutes
  • 8Freuler
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23ShaqiriSubstituted forOkaforat 72'minutes
  • 15SowSubstituted forFreiat 71'minutes
  • 17VargasSubstituted forRiederat 81'minutes
  • 7EmboloSubstituted forSeferovicat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fernandes
  • 6Zakaria
  • 9Seferovic
  • 12Omlin
  • 14Aebischer
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 18Cömert
  • 19Okafor
  • 20Frei
  • 21Kobel
  • 22Schär
  • 24Köhn
  • 25Rieder
  • 26Jashari

Cameroon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Onana
  • 19Fai CollinsBooked at 36mins
  • 21Castelletto
  • 3Nkoulou
  • 25Tolo
  • 8Anguissa
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 18HonglaSubstituted forOndouaat 68'minutes
  • 20MbeumoSubstituted forNgamaleuat 81'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forAboubakarat 74'minutes
  • 12Toko-EkambiSubstituted forNkoudouat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ngapandouetnbu
  • 2Ngom Mbekeli
  • 4Wooh
  • 5Ondoua
  • 6Ngamaleu
  • 7Nkoudou
  • 9Nsame
  • 10Aboubakar
  • 11Bassogog
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbaizo
  • 22Ntcham
  • 24Ebosse
  • 26Marou
Referee:
Facundo Tello
Attendance:
39,089

Match Stats

Home TeamSwitzerlandAway TeamCameroon
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0.

  3. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Cameroon).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Rieder with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Eray Cömert replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gaël Ondoua (Cameroon).

  10. Post update

    Fabian Rieder (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noah Okafor.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).

  13. Post update

    Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).

  16. Post update

    Frank Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Nicolas Nkoulou.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cameroon. Moumi Ngamaleu replaces Bryan Mbeumo.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Rieder replaces Rubén Vargas.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fabian Frei (Switzerland).

Comments

Join the conversation

161 comments

  • Comment posted by travelsentry, today at 12:33

    The Swiss are on a roll.....

    • Reply posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 12:35

      Doctor Sorders replied:
      So cheesy!

  • Comment posted by Michael Gilbey, today at 12:31

    Some of these comments are absurd. What exactly has Breel Embolo got to be ‘ashamed’ about? He’s Swiss. He scored for Switzerland.

    Will Erling Haaland get abused if and when he scores for Norway against England?

    • Reply posted by Sanity Returns, today at 12:37

      Sanity Returns replied:
      There seems to be a general lack of respect among some football 'fans' in general.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 12:16

    32 years ago, nine-man Cameroon beat defending champions in Argentina in the biggest every World Cup shock, leaving Pele to proclaim that an African side would win the tournament by the year 2000...

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 12:19

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      And yet here we are and they haven't even scored a goal yet in this WC.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 12:10

    I was disappointed with Cameroon’s approach. Get into the box, fall over and try to get a penalty. It seems to me that an automatic yellow should be given where a player falls over and demands a pen which is dismissed.

    • Reply posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 12:48

      TheDarkKnight replied:
      Far too much of that from the “lesser” sides.

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 12:26

    The Swiss may get through, if they get lucky against Serbia, that’s what winning this game means.
    Cameroon don’t like likely to get out of the group though

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 12:07

    Come on Africa! Score a goal!!!

    • Reply posted by IamWoke, today at 12:57

      IamWoke replied:
      Mahrez and Salah should do so for Algeria and Egypt.

  • Comment posted by Snape, today at 12:04

    Can we have Federer and Djokovic in the crowd for Switzerland against Serbia, just for old times.

    • Reply posted by Conservatives are con artists, today at 12:50

      Conservatives are con artists replied:
      Hasn't Djokovic been cancelled for not getting the obedience mark/certificate?

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 12:00

    Another 2 teams who won’t get far!

    • Reply posted by Pires, today at 12:14

      Pires replied:
      I agree they probably won’t but they have both earned the right to be there. There are far more talented sides that also may not get far.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:27

    Did the Cameroon players know they were playing in a world cup match?

    Ponderous is how I would describe them - there was no urgency at all

    They can't blame the 27C - it didn't seem to affect Switzerland

    I'm not going to second guess what's going on in their minds - it's insulting but if it doesn't change they will be going home with nil points

    • Reply posted by Hairy Potter, today at 12:40

      Hairy Potter replied:
      27C is tame anyway, especially when the Stadium is fully air Conditioned.
      2 average sides here and there has to be a winner or a draw. Swiss got lucky and nicked it.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 12:06

    Drab game with chances missed by both teams.
    Cameroon like Canada will be rueing these if they go out of the group stages.

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 12:56

      disgustedofwells replied:
      It happens every 4 years for most teams, who don’t win there 1st game…they should’ve been trying harder! The Swiss may well get through if they can beat or draw with Serbia. As long as they concede fewer than Serbia, against Brazil, a draw will do!

  • Comment posted by thelion, today at 12:03

    Boredom at its best when watching the Swiss!!!!

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 12:13

      Justfacts replied:
      Clockwork

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 12:53

    The Swiss support was lacking, except the flags, they’re a big plus.

    • Reply posted by RWC10, today at 12:57

      RWC10 replied:
      A well played dad joke!

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 12:34

    MOM. Forests Freuler. Quality player..

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 12:36

      simon replied:
      who was he the swiss right back?

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 13:01

    All about winning the 1st game!
    The Swiss may well get through now, if they can beat, or draw with, Serbia. As long as they concede fewer than Serbia, against Brazil, a draw will do!

  • Comment posted by James_Autar, today at 12:44

    DOUR game and even the Swiss fans seemed to have no enthusiasm. The Cameroon players gave the impression that having qualified for the World Cup was as much as could be expected and showed no iniatative whatsoever and even in the 3rd minute of added time they were causually passing the ball around in their own half.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 12:39

    Swiss on a roll now

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 12:32

    Pat Nevin on Cameroon needing to score "This is the most important moment of the tournament."

    I would personally say that is more likely to be the winning goal in the final 😉

    • Reply posted by Mitchie, today at 12:35

      Mitchie replied:
      Pat Nevin is excruciating to listen to. Wish BBC would get rid of him. However, to be fair, he does speak utter nonsense, fluently.

  • Comment posted by hatesterling , today at 12:06

    That’s 2 hours of my life I can’t get back

  • Comment posted by wolf359, today at 13:01

    If Spain play like this on Sunday it will be Germany on the wrong end of a hammering and they will be out of the World Cup before it's really started.

  • Comment posted by adminboy, today at 12:45

    I have backed this group to be the highest scoring ....both spineless teams have let me down with the shear lack of goals

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 12:57

      31shadows replied:
      What were they thinking
      Not going out gungho to get your bet over the line