Match ends, Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo scored the only goal against Cameroon - the country of his birth - in a hard-fought World Cup Group G opener.
Embolo refused to celebrate when he finished off a slick Swiss attack shortly after half-time.
The Indomitable Lions were unfortunate to lose after an enterprising display at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.
Victory was vital for Switzerland, as both sides still have to face Brazil in the group.
Embolo moved to Switzerland from Cameroon with his family as a six-year-old and pledged his allegiance to the European nation after being granted citizenship in 2014.
At the age of just 18, he set up the Embolo Foundation to support refugee children in Switzerland and disadvantaged children in the country of his birth.
He said before the game it would be "a very special" occasion to play against Cameroon and when he scored, he respectfully raised his arms and closed his eyes.
His strike ensured victory for a side with high expectations - boss Murat Yakin has declared his squad "the best Switzerland side ever" and said he expects them to achieve their best return at a World Cup.
Yet they struggled in the first half in the face of a vibrant Cameroon start and ought to have gone behind, with Eric Choupo-Moting, Bryan Mbeumo and Martin Hongla all missing presentable opportunities.
The goal rocked Cameroon and the Swiss had chances to extend their lead, only for Andre Onana to save superbly from Ruben Vargas, while Embolo and substitute Haris Seferovic were denied by last-ditch defending.
The Indomitable Lions have now lost eight successive games at the World Cup finals but Rigobert Song's side impressed at times here.
Their next game against Serbia will be pivotal if they are to stand any chance of becoming the first Cameroon team to progress beyond the group stage since 1990.
For Switzerland, the win gives them breathing space before their match against group favourites Brazil on Monday.
Player of the match
XhakaGranit Xhaka
Switzerland
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameXhakaAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number23Player nameShaqiriAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number8Player nameFreulerAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number7Player nameEmboloAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number5Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number13Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number9Player nameSeferovicAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number1Player nameSommerAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number3Player nameWidmerAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number4Player nameElvediAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number17Player nameVargasAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number15Player nameSowAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number20Player nameFreiAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number25Player nameRiederAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number19Player nameOkaforAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number18Player nameCömertAverage rating
5.37
Cameroon
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameChoupo-MotingAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number20Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number23Player nameOnanaAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number5Player nameOndouaAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number12Player nameToko-EkambiAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number10Player nameAboubakarAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number6Player nameNgamaleuAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number3Player nameNkoulouAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number14Player nameOum GouetAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number25Player nameToloAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number18Player nameHonglaAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number8Player nameAnguissaAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number21Player nameCastellettoAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number19Player nameCollins FaiAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number7Player nameNkoudouAverage rating
5.46
Line-ups
Switzerland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 5AkanjiBooked at 83mins
- 4ElvediBooked at 64mins
- 13RodríguezSubstituted forCömertat 90'minutes
- 8Freuler
- 10Xhaka
- 23ShaqiriSubstituted forOkaforat 72'minutes
- 15SowSubstituted forFreiat 71'minutes
- 17VargasSubstituted forRiederat 81'minutes
- 7EmboloSubstituted forSeferovicat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fernandes
- 6Zakaria
- 9Seferovic
- 12Omlin
- 14Aebischer
- 16Fassnacht
- 18Cömert
- 19Okafor
- 20Frei
- 21Kobel
- 22Schär
- 24Köhn
- 25Rieder
- 26Jashari
Cameroon
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Onana
- 19Fai CollinsBooked at 36mins
- 21Castelletto
- 3Nkoulou
- 25Tolo
- 8Anguissa
- 14Oum Gouet
- 18HonglaSubstituted forOndouaat 68'minutes
- 20MbeumoSubstituted forNgamaleuat 81'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forAboubakarat 74'minutes
- 12Toko-EkambiSubstituted forNkoudouat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ngapandouetnbu
- 2Ngom Mbekeli
- 4Wooh
- 5Ondoua
- 6Ngamaleu
- 7Nkoudou
- 9Nsame
- 10Aboubakar
- 11Bassogog
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaizo
- 22Ntcham
- 24Ebosse
- 26Marou
- Referee:
- Facundo Tello
- Attendance:
- 39,089
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Georges-Kévin Nkoudou (Cameroon).
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Jean-Charles Castelletto.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabian Rieder with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Eray Cömert replaces Ricardo Rodríguez.
Post update
Foul by Gaël Ondoua (Cameroon).
Post update
Fabian Rieder (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noah Okafor.
Post update
Foul by Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon).
Post update
Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
Post update
Frank Anguissa (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Nicolas Nkoulou.
Substitution
Substitution, Cameroon. Moumi Ngamaleu replaces Bryan Mbeumo.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland. Fabian Rieder replaces Rubén Vargas.
Post update
Foul by Fabian Frei (Switzerland).
