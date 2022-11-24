Match ends, Uruguay 0, Korea Republic 0.
Nothing could separate Uruguay and South Korea in their World Cup opener in Group H despite plenty of attacking quality on show in Qatar.
In front of a vibrant crowd at the Education City Stadium, the South Koreans frustrated Uruguay but did not create many clear-cut opportunities.
Their best fell to Hwang Ui-jo, who fired over the bar in the first half, before Uruguay captain Diego Godin headed a corner against the post.
Hwang stood with his head in hands afterwards, while team-mates fell to their knees in disbelief, all in front of a group of South Korean fans behind the goal, who were in fine voice throughout.
South Korea had controlled most of the first half but Uruguay began to dominate as the game wore on and they almost won it in the final minute of normal time when Federico Valverde's long-range effort crashed off the post.
There was one last chance for Tottenham striker Son Heung-min - South Korea's star man - but he dragged his shot wide, much to the relief of the Uruguayan supporters.
The draw leaves Group H wide open, with many seeing it as a three-way battle for qualification to the knockout stages between Uruguay, South Korea and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.
Son and Nunez miss chances in competitive draw
The atmosphere around the stadium beforehand was fairly subdued but after kick-off there was relentless noise from a few hundred South Korean fans in one corner.
It was their players who took control of the game in the first half, playing some good build-up football and testing the Uruguayan defence from wide areas.
Son was often isolated on the wing but when he did have an occasion to run into space, he beat two players and whipped in a dangerous cross.
He was found on the edge of the box shortly into the second half too but Uruguay's Jose Gimenez made a crucial sliding challenge to deny him a shot.
Son was a threat only occasionally but the crowd often rose to their feet as their voices lifted in anticipation for what he could potentially produce - and he nearly came good in the final moments when he dragged an effort wide.
Uruguay's game plan was clear. They looked to play over the top of South Korea's defence at any opportunity, with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez a threat on the counter-attack with his pace.
Real Madrid's Valverde almost got on the end of a long ball from Gimenez, while Nunez should have connected with a cross that came in from the right.
As the game wore on, Uruguay became more dangerous - Nunez broke away down the left but couldn't find a team-mate, moments before manager Diego Alonso used his wildcard with the introduction of former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.
Cavani looked lively, almost connecting with Nunez's fizzing shot, which flew just wide of the post, but the South Korean defence held firm for a point which could prove vital in a competitive Group H.
Player of the match
Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min
Uruguay
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number6Player nameBentancurAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number15Player nameValverdeAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number21Player nameCavaniAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number8Player namePellistriAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number9Player nameSuárezAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number3Player nameGodínAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number23Player nameRochetAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number16Player nameOliveraAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number2Player nameGiménezAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number22Player nameCáceresAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number7Player namede la CruzAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number13Player nameVarelaAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number5Player nameVecinoAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number17Player nameViñaAverage rating
4.90
South Korea
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number1Player nameKim Seung-gyuAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number15Player nameKim Moon-HwanAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number3Player nameKim Jin-SuAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number4Player nameKim Min-JaeAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number19Player nameKim Young-GwonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number6Player nameHwang In-BeomAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number10Player nameLee Jae-SungAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number18Player nameLee Kang-InAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number17Player nameNa Sang-HoAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number5Player nameJung Woo-YoungAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number13Player nameSon Jun-HoAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number16Player nameHwang Ui-JoAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number9Player nameCho Gue-SungAverage rating
5.81
Line-ups
Uruguay
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Rochet
- 22CáceresBooked at 57mins
- 3Godín
- 2Giménez
- 16OliveraSubstituted forViñaat 79'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 6Bentancur
- 5VecinoSubstituted forde la Cruzat 78'minutes
- 8PellistriSubstituted forVarelaat 88'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forCavaniat 64'minutes
- 11Núñez
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 7de la Cruz
- 10de Arrascaeta
- 12Sosa
- 13Varela
- 14Torreira
- 17Viña
- 18Gómez
- 19Coates
- 20Torres
- 21Cavani
- 24Canobbio
- 25Ugarte
- 26Rodríguez
South Korea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kim Seung-gyu
- 15Kim
- 4Kim
- 19Kim Young-Gwon
- 3Kim
- 6Hwang
- 5Jung Woo-Young
- 17NaSubstituted forLeeat 75'minutes
- 10Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forSonat 75'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 16HwangSubstituted forChoat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins
Substitutes
- 2Yoon
- 8Paik
- 9Cho
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 12Song
- 13Son
- 14Hong Chul
- 18Lee
- 20Kwon
- 21Cho Hyun-Woo
- 22Kwon
- 23Kim
- 24Cho
- 25Jeong
- 26Song
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 41,663
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Uruguay 0, Korea Republic 0.
Post update
Foul by Guillermo Varela (Uruguay).
Post update
Kim Jin-Su (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Kim Moon-Hwan.
Post update
Foul by Matías Viña (Uruguay).
Post update
Lee Kang-In (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hwang In-Beom (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.
Post update
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang In-Beom.
Post update
Federico Valverde (Uruguay) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Booking
Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
José Giménez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Guillermo Varela replaces Facundo Pellistri.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.
Post update
Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Hwang In-Beom (Korea Republic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.
Post update
Diego Godín (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic).
