FIFA World Cup - Group H
UruguayUruguay0South KoreaSouth Korea0

World Cup 2022: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea - nothing to separate teams in exciting goalless draw

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Education City, Qatar

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Nothing could separate Uruguay and South Korea in their World Cup opener in Group H despite plenty of attacking quality on show in Qatar.

In front of a vibrant crowd at the Education City Stadium, the South Koreans frustrated Uruguay but did not create many clear-cut opportunities.

Their best fell to Hwang Ui-jo, who fired over the bar in the first half, before Uruguay captain Diego Godin headed a corner against the post.

Hwang stood with his head in hands afterwards, while team-mates fell to their knees in disbelief, all in front of a group of South Korean fans behind the goal, who were in fine voice throughout.

South Korea had controlled most of the first half but Uruguay began to dominate as the game wore on and they almost won it in the final minute of normal time when Federico Valverde's long-range effort crashed off the post.

There was one last chance for Tottenham striker Son Heung-min - South Korea's star man - but he dragged his shot wide, much to the relief of the Uruguayan supporters.

The draw leaves Group H wide open, with many seeing it as a three-way battle for qualification to the knockout stages between Uruguay, South Korea and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Son and Nunez miss chances in competitive draw

The atmosphere around the stadium beforehand was fairly subdued but after kick-off there was relentless noise from a few hundred South Korean fans in one corner.

It was their players who took control of the game in the first half, playing some good build-up football and testing the Uruguayan defence from wide areas.

Son was often isolated on the wing but when he did have an occasion to run into space, he beat two players and whipped in a dangerous cross.

He was found on the edge of the box shortly into the second half too but Uruguay's Jose Gimenez made a crucial sliding challenge to deny him a shot.

Son was a threat only occasionally but the crowd often rose to their feet as their voices lifted in anticipation for what he could potentially produce - and he nearly came good in the final moments when he dragged an effort wide.

Uruguay's game plan was clear. They looked to play over the top of South Korea's defence at any opportunity, with Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez a threat on the counter-attack with his pace.

Real Madrid's Valverde almost got on the end of a long ball from Gimenez, while Nunez should have connected with a cross that came in from the right.

As the game wore on, Uruguay became more dangerous - Nunez broke away down the left but couldn't find a team-mate, moments before manager Diego Alonso used his wildcard with the introduction of former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani looked lively, almost connecting with Nunez's fizzing shot, which flew just wide of the post, but the South Korean defence held firm for a point which could prove vital in a competitive Group H.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 7.88

Uruguay

  1. Squad number11Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number6Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    6.48

  3. Squad number15Player nameValverde
    Average rating

    6.34

  4. Squad number21Player nameCavani
    Average rating

    5.83

  5. Squad number8Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    5.81

  6. Squad number9Player nameSuárez
    Average rating

    5.75

  7. Squad number3Player nameGodín
    Average rating

    5.74

  8. Squad number23Player nameRochet
    Average rating

    5.49

  9. Squad number16Player nameOlivera
    Average rating

    5.47

  10. Squad number2Player nameGiménez
    Average rating

    5.38

  11. Squad number22Player nameCáceres
    Average rating

    5.38

  12. Squad number7Player namede la Cruz
    Average rating

    5.12

  13. Squad number13Player nameVarela
    Average rating

    5.10

  14. Squad number5Player nameVecino
    Average rating

    5.01

  15. Squad number17Player nameViña
    Average rating

    4.90

South Korea

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.88

  2. Squad number1Player nameKim Seung-gyu
    Average rating

    7.46

  3. Squad number15Player nameKim Moon-Hwan
    Average rating

    7.34

  4. Squad number3Player nameKim Jin-Su
    Average rating

    7.29

  5. Squad number4Player nameKim Min-Jae
    Average rating

    7.23

  6. Squad number19Player nameKim Young-Gwon
    Average rating

    7.22

  7. Squad number6Player nameHwang In-Beom
    Average rating

    7.04

  8. Squad number10Player nameLee Jae-Sung
    Average rating

    6.93

  9. Squad number18Player nameLee Kang-In
    Average rating

    6.93

  10. Squad number17Player nameNa Sang-Ho
    Average rating

    6.82

  11. Squad number5Player nameJung Woo-Young
    Average rating

    6.77

  12. Squad number13Player nameSon Jun-Ho
    Average rating

    5.98

  13. Squad number16Player nameHwang Ui-Jo
    Average rating

    5.86

  14. Squad number9Player nameCho Gue-Sung
    Average rating

    5.81

Line-ups

Uruguay

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Rochet
  • 22CáceresBooked at 57mins
  • 3Godín
  • 2Giménez
  • 16OliveraSubstituted forViñaat 79'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 6Bentancur
  • 5VecinoSubstituted forde la Cruzat 78'minutes
  • 8PellistriSubstituted forVarelaat 88'minutes
  • 9SuárezSubstituted forCavaniat 64'minutes
  • 11Núñez

Substitutes

  • 1Muslera
  • 7de la Cruz
  • 10de Arrascaeta
  • 12Sosa
  • 13Varela
  • 14Torreira
  • 17Viña
  • 18Gómez
  • 19Coates
  • 20Torres
  • 21Cavani
  • 24Canobbio
  • 25Ugarte
  • 26Rodríguez

South Korea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kim Seung-gyu
  • 15Kim
  • 4Kim
  • 19Kim Young-Gwon
  • 3Kim
  • 6Hwang
  • 5Jung Woo-Young
  • 17NaSubstituted forLeeat 75'minutes
  • 10Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forSonat 75'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 16HwangSubstituted forChoat 74'minutesBooked at 88mins

Substitutes

  • 2Yoon
  • 8Paik
  • 9Cho
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 12Song
  • 13Son
  • 14Hong Chul
  • 18Lee
  • 20Kwon
  • 21Cho Hyun-Woo
  • 22Kwon
  • 23Kim
  • 24Cho
  • 25Jeong
  • 26Song
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
41,663

Match Stats

Home TeamUruguayAway TeamSouth Korea
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Uruguay 0, Korea Republic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Uruguay 0, Korea Republic 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Guillermo Varela (Uruguay).

  4. Post update

    Kim Jin-Su (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Uruguay. Conceded by Kim Moon-Hwan.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Matías Viña (Uruguay).

  7. Post update

    Lee Kang-In (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hwang In-Beom (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Kang-In.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hwang In-Beom.

  10. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Uruguay) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

  11. Booking

    Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    José Giménez (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Uruguay. Guillermo Varela replaces Facundo Pellistri.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Hwang In-Beom (Korea Republic).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darwin Núñez (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

  19. Post update

    Diego Godín (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cho Gue-Sung (Korea Republic).

Comments

Join the conversation

215 comments

  • Comment posted by redragtoabull, today at 15:05

    Well contested 0-0 draw. I just wish the commentators would stop prattling on about the amount of added time. It is what it is, and the fans are getting a full 90 minutes of play, inspite of time wasting.

    • Reply posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:11

      Hebburn Lee replied:
      Spot on - some people have moaned for years about the lack of additional time in games; now some of the same people are moaning that there's too much additional time!

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 15:13

    "Cristiano Ronaldo 's Portugal, why do the BBC do this, he's not even close to being the best Portuguese player , he was one of the world's greats , NOT ANYMORE!

    • Reply posted by queeny, today at 15:17

      queeny replied:
      I heard they're getting Stevie G as their manager so they'll be Steven Gerrard's Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 15:03

    Thought Kim played well

    • Reply posted by Humanity, today at 15:07

      Humanity replied:
      He was all over the pitch.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:00

    Absolutely love watching the teams from Asia play this year.
    Breathe of fresh air.
    They put absolutely everything into it.
    Some european football clubs take note.

    • Reply posted by nelsonsclaret, today at 15:06

      nelsonsclaret replied:
      I presume you mean European football nations

  • Comment posted by Inertia, today at 14:59

    Funniest moment of the match - Valverde celebrating a sliding tackle like he scored the match winner!!! (around 92nd min)... actually made the whole room laugh out loud!
    Good to see Sonny back in action (even masked as a superhero)

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 15:00

      NB22 replied:
      He was great in Kill Bill vol 1

  • Comment posted by Bullid, today at 15:01

    14 games played so far, and 4 0-0 draws.

    It's been worth it for the Japan and Saudi results though

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 15:33

      finnharpsman replied:
      Time to change the points system.

  • Comment posted by Captain Serious, today at 15:06

    "Entertaining"? Five Live made every effort to make that out be a complete non-event.

    • Reply posted by Madbrazilian, today at 15:32

      Madbrazilian replied:
      Why so serious captain?

  • Comment posted by Travis_Bickle, today at 15:13

    An entertaining draw the heading says in a game with one shot on target

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Entertaining yes, but Nunez continuing his lack of scoring for his country too.

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 15:09

    The pundits enjoyed a great game
    Not sure how 90+ minutes of garbage can be bigged up

    • Reply posted by Takeshima, today at 15:28

      Takeshima replied:
      south korea draws - amazing game, super son
      any other team draw - boring wc..
      south korean fanboy trollfarms will grasps at anything and spin it as a prime Brazil result

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 14:59

    Uruguay look decent, Suarez was a spent force in the first half so in Future maybe leave him out unless they are desperate in the last 15 mins.
    South Korea survived the ball striking the post twice but a point a piece was fair, I think Uruguay have more in the tank.

    • Reply posted by owsyanan, today at 15:08

      owsyanan replied:
      They can't leave Suarez out, its like Uruguay have a 2nd keeper on the pitch when he's playing...just ask Ghana.

  • Comment posted by docco, today at 15:43

    Entertaining??? Zero shots on target from either team....aye, what a game

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 15:04

    Was that a dead snake in the center circle during the second half?

  • Comment posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 15:39

    "Entertaining" stretches the point somewhat, but I suppose you can only say "Dull , featureless 0-0 draw" so many times.

  • Comment posted by Nucblast, today at 15:39

    The match was good for some one who has insomnia. A real snooze 😴😴😴 festival.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:29

    BBC Commentators awful

    • Reply posted by antFIFA, today at 15:41

      antFIFA replied:
      BBC commenters awful

  • Comment posted by jimsmith, today at 15:23

    Is there any point on asking readers to rate the players.?Apparently in the game we have just seen the best Korean was Son and Nunez best for Uraguay

    • Reply posted by HonestLiverpoolFan, today at 15:29

      HonestLiverpoolFan replied:
      DARWIN DARWIN NUNEZ

  • Comment posted by Murphy45, today at 15:12

    Mother Nature has definitely caught up with Mr Suarez !

  • Comment posted by indiosse, today at 15:54

    ive seen better wsl games, actually i haven't

    • Reply posted by IamWoke, today at 15:56

      IamWoke replied:
      Hahahaha!!!!!!!!!!! I like it.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 15:35

    Blimey polishing a sh*te with these post-match reports. Another dull 0-0.

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 15:39

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      Couldn't agree more. Not sure where these glowing adjectives are coming from.

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 15:26

    Noonyes ❌
    Noonyez ❌
    Noonyesh ❌
    Noonyeah ❌
    Noonieyez ❌
    Noonez (Nunez) ✅
    Murphy & Co, if you’re English just speak English. Don’t try and put accents or inflections on words/names. You sound like Dutch Steve!

    • Reply posted by Lost_Boys, today at 15:33

      Lost_Boys replied:
      Nunez goals ❌