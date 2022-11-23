Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Son Heung-min has scored 96 goals in 245 Premier League appearances for Tottenham

Son Heung-min is fit for South Korea's World Cup opener against Uruguay on Thursday, despite wearing a mask after facial surgery.

The Tottenham forward - South Korea's captain - had an operation earlier this month after suffering fractures around his left eye in a collision during a Champions League match.

The 30-year-old has been training in Qatar in a mask.

"Son can play and will be able to play," said coach Paulo Bento.

Son has scored 35 goals in 104 appearances for South Korea, who are in Group H alongside Portugal,Ghana and Uruguay.

"The fact he will be wearing a mask is not inconvenient for him, it is natural for him," added Bento.

"We will see tomorrow how it will be. Our hope is that he will feel comfortable as far as possible. He knows, and we know, that after this injury we cannot take any risks."

