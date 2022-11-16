Adran Premier: Record crowd for Welsh domestic women's game
Cardiff City's game against Abergavenny Town in the Genero Adran Premier attracted a crowd of 5,175 - a new domestic record for the women's game in Wales.
The crowd at Cardiff City Stadium saw the hosts secure a clinical 9-0 win with Phoebie Poole scoring a hat-trick.
Victory maintained Cardiff's position on top of the table.
The previous record had only been set at the start of the season when 1,426 saw Swansea City beat Cardiff Met.