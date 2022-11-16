Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Lewis Page made 35 appearances for Harrogate last season

League Two side Mansfield have signed former Harrogate left-back Lewis Page on an initial one-month contract.

The 26-year-old was let go by Harrogate in May and has been recovering from a foot injury suffered in March.

Page, who has been training with the Stags, started his career with West Ham and has played for Charlton and Exeter.

"He has good pedigree and, most importantly, will give us much-needed cover and options down the left side," said Mansfield boss Nigel Clough.

