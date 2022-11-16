Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Kian Harratt scored once in nine appearances for Bradford City in all competitions before they terminated his loan spell

Huddersfield Town say they have given striker Kian Harratt a "significant fine" after he was convicted of hare coursing.

The 20-year-old striker was fined £830 by Beverley Magistrates Court last month.

His loan spell with League Two side Braford was subsequently terminated.