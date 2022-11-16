Last updated on .From the section League One

A scuffle broke out after Wycombe's Josh Scowen was fouled by Forest Green's Regan Hendry

Forest Green Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers have been charged by the Football Association following a melee during their League One meeting.

The incident happened in the 57th minute of the match last Saturday, won 2-0 by Wanderers.

Wycombe captain Joe Jacobson has also been charged with violent conduct for an incident missed by the match officials, but caught on camera.

Play was halted for almost five minutes following the incident.

Forest Green players Josh March, Regan Hendry and Harvey Bunker and Wycombe's Anis Mehmeti and Jack Grimmer were all shown yellow cards.

Both teams have until Friday, 18 November to respond, while Jacobson had until later on Wednesday.