Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wayne Hennessey, Gareth Bale and the rest of the Wales squad flew to Qatar on Tuesday ahead of the nation's first World Cup in 64 years

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Wayne Hennessey says captain Gareth Bale is still striving to improve his game as he prepares to lead Wales at the World Cup.

Bale, 33, is set for a World Cup debut at the back end of a glittering career.

Goalkeeper Hennessey says the five-time Champions League winner is "in really good shape" despite his lack of club football.

"If there is anybody that deserves to play in a World Cup, it's him," Hennessey said.

"We all know what he can do on a big stage.

"He has still got it. He is still improving himself, he always wants to learn and is working hard in the gym, working hard on the grass.

"He is fit, well and healthy and for [all of] us in a Welsh shirt, that's nice to see."

Former Real Madrid forward Bale has scored 40 goals in 108 international appearances.

He has been the key figure in a sustained spell of success for his country, helping Wales reach three of the past four major tournaments, having previously qualified for only one in their history.

However, Bale played little first-team football during his latter days in Madrid, while he has made only two starts for Los Angeles FC since leaving the Spanish capital for Major League Soccer earlier this year.

Yet Hennessey says Wales' talisman has "trained really well" before their World Cup opener against the USA next Monday.

Hennessey is another player who has had little club football in recent times, having made only two EFL Cup appearances since joining Nottingham Forest In July.

But the 35-year-old is slight favourite to start against the Americans ahead of Danny Ward, even though he has been playing regularly in the Premier League for Leicester City.

Hennessey, who has 106 caps, says he has "no idea" who Rob Page will go for.

"We don't know the team at the moment, we are still preparing," he added.

"In the goalkeeping department we are all so tight - me, Adam Davies, Ward, [Tom] King - Tony Roberts is absolutely brilliant with all of us.

"It's good that Danny's playing. Competition is healthy and whoever gets the shirt, we will all wish him all the best."