Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Scotland, Hibs, Aberdeen, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Giovanni van Bronckhorst could be spared the sack as Rangers boss as sources in the Netherlands believe he still has the backing of a board sympathetic to his predicament of spending being reined in since the costs of financing Steven Gerrard's title-winning season in 2020-21. (Daily Record)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will reject any approach to take over the Japan national team because he believes he is building something special in Glasgow. (Daily Record)
Celtic expects bids for Josip Juranovic in the January transfer window after talks over a new contract with the Croatia right-back stalled. (Daily Mail, print edition)
Turkey manager Stefan Kuntz has promised Ridvan Yilmaz he'll come to Scotland to see the Rangers left-back once he is fit. (Sun)
Scotland captain Andy Robertson admits the pain of failing to qualify for the World Cup has hit him hard as some of his Liverpool team-mates head off to Qatar. (Times)
There are increasing doubts over Hibs winger Martin Boyle's fitness to play for Australia at the World Cup due to a knee injury, with Melbourne City's Marco Tilio flown in to Qatar as a possible replacement. (Scotsman)
Former Hibs winger Mickey Weir pays emotional tribute to his "amazing" mentor Jimmy O'Rourke following the Easter Road legend's death at age 76. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart has advised the club's young players to delete social media apps because he believes it can be harmful for them to see criticism after a defeat or poor run. (Press & Journal)
Hearts will assess Stephen Humphrys' form over the winter before deciding whether to try to sign the on-loan Wigan forward on a permanent deal, says manager Robbie Neilson. (Edinburgh Evening News)