Germany lost against Mexico and South Korea at the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Joshua Kimmich is desperate for Germany to right the wrongs of their woeful 2018 World Cup campaign.

The Germans travelled to Russia as holders, but finished bottom of their group after shock defeats by Mexico and South Korea.

The four-time champions face Japan on Wednesday (13:00 GMT) in Group E.

"Our motivation is huge. We know that was terrible what happened and we have had quite the wait, four and a half years," said Bayern Munich's Kimmich.

"The first game is extremely important. At the Euros [last year] we lost the first game and we didn't win that. It was quite an experience and I hope we will be winning," added the midfielder.

Germany are ranked 11th in the world, 13 places above Japan and boss Hansi Flick was weary of a shock loss, especially following Argentina's 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

"We saw that everything is possible, but that makes it so beautiful and interesting - never underestimate your opponent," added Flick.

Eight of the 26-strong Japan squad play in Germany, including captain and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida, who is with Schalke.

Yoshida said: "The first match is the challenging one, to win this group it's a very important match.

"We need to be courageous. Germany is a top team, it's not easy, but each one of us works hard. We have good qualities and we are united. This is the key.

"They have good qualities, speed and pace and technical ability. There will probably be less opportunities attacking."

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu added: "The players and the staff, we feel the same. We would like to go to the round of 16 and further.

"For us it's going to be about changing history. That's the target we feel."

Japan, competing in their seventh consecutive World Cup, have reached the last 16 on three occasions but never the quarter-finals.

TEAM NEWS

Germany will be without former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who picked up a knee injury in training, but forward Thomas Muller is fit.

Moriyasu reported no injury concerns for Japan before their final training session.

MATCH FACTS

Germany and Japan are meeting for the first time at the World Cup. Germany are unbeaten in their two previous encounters with Japan (won one, drew one), both friendly internationals in 2004 (3-0) and 2006 (2-2). All seven goals in their two previous encounters were scored in the second half.

Germany have won the World Cup four times, the joint-most for a European nation (Italy also four). Among all nations, only Brazil have lifted the trophy on more occasions (five).

This will be Germany's 20th World Cup appearance, becoming only the second team, after Brazil, to reach the 20-participations mark in the tournament. The last time they did not participate in a World Cup was in 1950 - since then, they have progressed past the first round in every edition except for 2018, when they finished bottom of their group.

This will be Japan's seventh consecutive World Cup appearance, a streak stretching back to 1998. It is the second-longest run of consecutive participations by an Asian nation behind South Korea's current run of 10 tournaments (including 2022).

