FIFA World Cup - Group F
BelgiumBelgium1CanadaCanada0

Belgium 1-0 Canada: Michy Batshuayi scores after Alphonso Davies misses penalty

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments173

Belgium laboured to victory in their opening World Cup game as they were pushed all the way by an outstanding effort from Canada.

Canada dominated large portions of this Group F game but were wasteful in front of goal, particularly when Alphonso Davies saw a first-half penalty saved by Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois also had to save well from Alistair Johnston, but Canada were undone against the run of play on the stroke of half-time when Michy Batshuayi collected Toby Alderweireld's long ball and fired a powerful left-foot finish past Milan Borjan.

Jonathan David wasted a glorious headed chance to draw Canada level and Courtois also saved from Cyle Larin. Canada were also left nursing a sense of injustice after they had two presentable penalty appeals ignored in the first half.

Canada continued to push forward in the second half but it was Roberto Martinez's side who closed out the win, despite a performance that made a mockery of their status as second in the world rankings.

Dismal Belgium ride their luck

Belgium have Canada's poor finishing to thank for the fact they avoided the fate of Argentina and Germany in falling victim to a World Cup shock.

Martinez has presided over Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation' but this ageing side, on the evidence of this performance, may have left their best days behind them.

Belgium still have glorious talent in the shape of Kevin de Bruyne and a world-class keeper in Courtois but they looked ragged, jaded and desperately vulnerable to the pace and energy of Canada's attacking play.

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium saves the penalty taken by Alphonso Davies of Canada
Alphonso Davies saw his penalty saved by Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the first half

The defensive duo of Alderweireld, 33, and 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen have served country and clubs outstandingly well, but there was an air of desperation about some of their play as Canada, in the first half particularly, dragged Belgium to all parts. They simply could not cope with the speed and intensity of Canada, an ominous sign for future games.

Belgium can clearly perform much better than this and have main striker Romelu Lukaku to return up front but this was a tired-looking effort and coach Martinez, who is under pressure to bring success to this group having been in charge since 2016, will simply be relieved to come out of this game with three points.

Canada can take real hope

Canada were roared on by thousands of fans inside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, giving thunderous and colourful backing to John Herdman's team.

And even though their first game of this World Cup ended in defeat, Canada's supporters still gave their team a deserved standing ovation at the final whistle after a performance in which they did everything but score the goal they richly merited.

Canada were fearless from the first whistle, sensing vulnerability in Belgium's defence and the disjointed nature of Martinez's team, whose ranking means they should be among the World Cup favourites.

They had Belgium on the run but squandered their big chance when Davies' tame penalty was saved by Courtois following Yannick Carrasco's handball. It was to prove a pivotal moment.

Canada made nearly all the running in this game but when the chances came they could not be taken, leaving them at the mercy of one moment of quality from Belgium, which duly arrived with Batshuayi's goal.

To their great credit Canada refused to take a backward step even after this setback, but main striker David, who has earned a big reputation with Lille, could not make the most of a clear headed opening in the second half.

Canada, however, can take pride and hope from this performance. They may have lost all four World Cup games they have played without scoring a goal, but there was so much to admire about their showing here.

The Canadians are ranked 39 places below Belgium, but matched them in all areas apart from that decisive strike.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 8TielemansSubstituted forOnanaat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 6Witsel
  • 11CarrascoBooked at 9minsSubstituted forMeunierat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 62'minutes
  • 23BatshuayiSubstituted forOpendaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Theate
  • 4Faes
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Mertens
  • 15Meunier
  • 16T Hazard
  • 17Trossard
  • 18Onana
  • 20Vanaken
  • 22De Ketelaere
  • 24Openda
  • 25Doku
  • 26Debast

Canada

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Borjan
  • 2JohnstonBooked at 83mins
  • 5Vitória
  • 4Miller
  • 22LaryeaSubstituted forAdekugbeat 74'minutes
  • 13HutchinsonSubstituted forKonéat 58'minutes
  • 7EustáquioSubstituted forOsorioat 81'minutes
  • 19DaviesBooked at 81mins
  • 11BuchananSubstituted forMillarat 81'minutes
  • 10HoilettSubstituted forLarinat 58'minutes
  • 20David

Substitutes

  • 1St. Clair
  • 3Adekugbe
  • 6Piette
  • 8Fraser
  • 9Cavallini
  • 12Ugbo
  • 14Kaye
  • 15Koné
  • 16Pantemis
  • 17Larin
  • 21Osorio
  • 23Millar
  • 24Wotherspoon
  • 25Cornelius
  • 26Waterman
Referee:
Janny Sikazwe
Attendance:
40,432

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamCanada
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 1, Canada 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Canada 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cyle Larin (Canada) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Steven Vitória.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Canada. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Canada) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samuel Adekugbe with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Axel Witsel.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.

  11. Booking

    Alistair Johnston (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Loïs Openda (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alistair Johnston (Canada).

  14. Post update

    Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Liam Millar (Canada).

  16. Booking

    Alphonso Davies (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Alphonso Davies (Canada).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Canada. Liam Millar replaces Tajon Buchanan.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Canada. Jonathan Osorio replaces Stephen Eustáquio.

Player of the match

LaryeaRichie Laryea

with an average of 8.13

Belgium

  1. Squad number1Player nameCourtois
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number17Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.05

  3. Squad number7Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    5.83

  4. Squad number10Player nameE Hazard
    Average rating

    5.47

  5. Squad number19Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    5.21

  6. Squad number23Player nameBatshuayi
    Average rating

    5.12

  7. Squad number2Player nameAlderweireld
    Average rating

    4.92

  8. Squad number21Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    4.86

  9. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.83

  10. Squad number5Player nameVertonghen
    Average rating

    4.82

  11. Squad number6Player nameWitsel
    Average rating

    4.52

  12. Squad number18Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    4.48

  13. Squad number11Player nameCarrasco
    Average rating

    4.43

  14. Squad number15Player nameMeunier
    Average rating

    4.03

  15. Squad number24Player nameOpenda
    Average rating

    3.94

Canada

  1. Squad number22Player nameLaryea
    Average rating

    8.13

  2. Squad number11Player nameBuchanan
    Average rating

    8.07

  3. Squad number4Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    8.00

  4. Squad number13Player nameHutchinson
    Average rating

    7.98

  5. Squad number7Player nameEustáquio
    Average rating

    7.95

  6. Squad number20Player nameDavid
    Average rating

    7.84

  7. Squad number10Player nameHoilett
    Average rating

    7.79

  8. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.73

  9. Squad number5Player nameVitória
    Average rating

    7.63

  10. Squad number23Player nameMillar
    Average rating

    7.58

  11. Squad number18Player nameBorjan
    Average rating

    7.56

  12. Squad number17Player nameLarin
    Average rating

    7.52

  13. Squad number15Player nameKoné
    Average rating

    7.50

  14. Squad number3Player nameAdekugbe
    Average rating

    7.42

  15. Squad number21Player nameOsorio
    Average rating

    7.41

  16. Squad number19Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.23

Comments

Join the conversation

173 comments

  • Comment posted by Lewis, today at 20:59

    Most underserved football win I’ve seen in my life.

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 21:05

      aj replied:
      Belgium looked rather weak.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:01

    A much closer game than many would have expected. Well done to Canada for giving everything they had against a much stronger opponent and not getting overwhelmed by the occasion.
    All the best to Canada in the next match, this is a wide open group and positive results are possible against Morocco and even Croatia, if Canada can play like they played this evening.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:06

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Facts. That's the hope I can take from it... that we can stand up to the best of them.

  • Comment posted by Hairy Potter, today at 21:00

    The Canadians were a far better side, if they had any quality upfront they would have run out comfortable winners.
    The predictably boring Commentators once again latched on to De Bruyne but Canada dealt with him very easily. Much to their disappointment.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:13

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      If that is the best the Belgians can do against Canada on the football field, hate to see how they would perform if they had to play Canada on an ice rink.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:01

    Belgium lucky to get win against plucky Canada.

    • Reply posted by Imran, today at 21:23

      Imran replied:
      how's that lucky

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 21:02

    Unlucky Canada 🇨🇦
    Fantastic effort and it's nice to see energy and a positive approach, unlike many in this tournament 👍

    • Reply posted by esc, today at 21:40

      esc replied:
      Totally agree!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:02

    A squeaker for Belgium. Canada played well despite the defeat.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 21:13

    Was good to see Canada go for Belgium they were unlucky losing this game. Canada were a surprise such a likeable approach in the contest.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:10

    Belgium are absolutely unlikeable and abysmal and unwatchable and totally overrated AND lucky.

    Lots of the players are getting on but they play like they are 50.

    Canada deserved a draw at least but they need to be told that the goal is not in the sky.

    • Reply posted by 69Tarzan, today at 21:43

      69Tarzan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by DDS, today at 21:03

    Massive respect to Canada...they deserved the win. Belgium got very lucky.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:02

    If anyone knows where KDB currently is please let the Belgium team know, they are getting concerned as he hasn’t been seen all day.

  • Comment posted by 10HagShowsNoRespect, today at 21:03

    Unlucky Canada.
    Should have got at least a point.

  • Comment posted by Essextim, today at 21:03

    I think on the basis of that performance Belgium won't be lifting the trophy...Canada played well but just didn't have it in the final third.

  • Comment posted by Bisquits And Tea, today at 21:10

    Canada might go far in this tournament.

    I wasn't surprised that they were useful - they qualified ahead of USA and Mexico - but was really impressed with their pace and skill going forward. I think they can give anyone in the tournament a good game, and might get a big scalp.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 21:01

    Tremendous energy and speed from Canada but complete lack of quality in and around the box. Could play for another 90 mins and not score.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:04

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Maybe not that long. Let's not be that harsh. There were some great crosses

  • Comment posted by ModsFavourite, today at 21:20

    It always helps if you know what to do in front of goal (including pens).

    • Reply posted by 69Tarzan, today at 21:46

      69Tarzan replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 21:09

    How lucky were Belgium? Canada deserved at least a draw and can be so proud of their performance.

    • Reply posted by Mr Remarkable, today at 21:14

      Mr Remarkable replied:
      Not at all lucky. How wasteful were Canada? Extremely.

  • Comment posted by House of Black , today at 21:09

    Canada should of 100% won that.. played absolutely fantastic. Hope they win the next two games and qualify based on that performance

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:09

    Canada needed a Haaland up front.
    They would have won then.
    Belgium were lucky.

    • Reply posted by Diamond Dust, today at 21:12

      Diamond Dust replied:
      They could have put Emile Heskey up front and done better.

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 21:08

    Belgium looked so laboured. Top marks to Canada though…really spirited performance

  • Comment posted by Kiel, today at 21:05

    Besides a few exceptions these bigger teams need to stop thinking that just by showing up they're guaranteed 3 points against a lesser opponent. Belgium got their points I suppose, but it wasn't convincing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4Australia100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11007073
2Japan11002113
3Germany