Match ends, Belgium 1, Canada 0.
Belgium laboured to victory in their opening World Cup game as they were pushed all the way by an outstanding effort from Canada.
Canada dominated large portions of this Group F game but were wasteful in front of goal, particularly when Alphonso Davies saw a first-half penalty saved by Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois.
Courtois also had to save well from Alistair Johnston, but Canada were undone against the run of play on the stroke of half-time when Michy Batshuayi collected Toby Alderweireld's long ball and fired a powerful left-foot finish past Milan Borjan.
Jonathan David wasted a glorious headed chance to draw Canada level and Courtois also saved from Cyle Larin. Canada were also left nursing a sense of injustice after they had two presentable penalty appeals ignored in the first half.
Canada continued to push forward in the second half but it was Roberto Martinez's side who closed out the win, despite a performance that made a mockery of their status as second in the world rankings.
Dismal Belgium ride their luck
Belgium have Canada's poor finishing to thank for the fact they avoided the fate of Argentina and Germany in falling victim to a World Cup shock.
Martinez has presided over Belgium's so-called 'Golden Generation' but this ageing side, on the evidence of this performance, may have left their best days behind them.
Belgium still have glorious talent in the shape of Kevin de Bruyne and a world-class keeper in Courtois but they looked ragged, jaded and desperately vulnerable to the pace and energy of Canada's attacking play.
The defensive duo of Alderweireld, 33, and 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen have served country and clubs outstandingly well, but there was an air of desperation about some of their play as Canada, in the first half particularly, dragged Belgium to all parts. They simply could not cope with the speed and intensity of Canada, an ominous sign for future games.
Belgium can clearly perform much better than this and have main striker Romelu Lukaku to return up front but this was a tired-looking effort and coach Martinez, who is under pressure to bring success to this group having been in charge since 2016, will simply be relieved to come out of this game with three points.
Canada can take real hope
Canada were roared on by thousands of fans inside Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, giving thunderous and colourful backing to John Herdman's team.
And even though their first game of this World Cup ended in defeat, Canada's supporters still gave their team a deserved standing ovation at the final whistle after a performance in which they did everything but score the goal they richly merited.
Canada were fearless from the first whistle, sensing vulnerability in Belgium's defence and the disjointed nature of Martinez's team, whose ranking means they should be among the World Cup favourites.
They had Belgium on the run but squandered their big chance when Davies' tame penalty was saved by Courtois following Yannick Carrasco's handball. It was to prove a pivotal moment.
Canada made nearly all the running in this game but when the chances came they could not be taken, leaving them at the mercy of one moment of quality from Belgium, which duly arrived with Batshuayi's goal.
To their great credit Canada refused to take a backward step even after this setback, but main striker David, who has earned a big reputation with Lille, could not make the most of a clear headed opening in the second half.
Canada, however, can take pride and hope from this performance. They may have lost all four World Cup games they have played without scoring a goal, but there was so much to admire about their showing here.
The Canadians are ranked 39 places below Belgium, but matched them in all areas apart from that decisive strike.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Courtois
- 19Dendoncker
- 2Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 21Castagne
- 8TielemansSubstituted forOnanaat 45'minutesBooked at 56mins
- 6Witsel
- 11CarrascoBooked at 9minsSubstituted forMeunierat 45'minutesBooked at 53mins
- 7De Bruyne
- 10E HazardSubstituted forTrossardat 62'minutes
- 23BatshuayiSubstituted forOpendaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Theate
- 4Faes
- 12Mignolet
- 13Casteels
- 14Mertens
- 15Meunier
- 16T Hazard
- 17Trossard
- 18Onana
- 20Vanaken
- 22De Ketelaere
- 24Openda
- 25Doku
- 26Debast
Canada
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Borjan
- 2JohnstonBooked at 83mins
- 5Vitória
- 4Miller
- 22LaryeaSubstituted forAdekugbeat 74'minutes
- 13HutchinsonSubstituted forKonéat 58'minutes
- 7EustáquioSubstituted forOsorioat 81'minutes
- 19DaviesBooked at 81mins
- 11BuchananSubstituted forMillarat 81'minutes
- 10HoilettSubstituted forLarinat 58'minutes
- 20David
Substitutes
- 1St. Clair
- 3Adekugbe
- 6Piette
- 8Fraser
- 9Cavallini
- 12Ugbo
- 14Kaye
- 15Koné
- 16Pantemis
- 17Larin
- 21Osorio
- 23Millar
- 24Wotherspoon
- 25Cornelius
- 26Waterman
- Referee:
- Janny Sikazwe
- Attendance:
- 40,432
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 1, Canada 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cyle Larin (Canada) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Steven Vitória.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Canada. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cyle Larin (Canada) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Samuel Adekugbe with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Axel Witsel.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leander Dendoncker (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Alistair Johnston (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Loïs Openda (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alistair Johnston (Canada).
Post update
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Millar (Canada).
Booking
Alphonso Davies (Canada) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alphonso Davies (Canada).
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Liam Millar replaces Tajon Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Canada. Jonathan Osorio replaces Stephen Eustáquio.
Player of the match
LaryeaRichie Laryea
Belgium
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameCourtoisAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number17Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number7Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number10Player nameE HazardAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number19Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number23Player nameBatshuayiAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number2Player nameAlderweireldAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number21Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number5Player nameVertonghenAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number6Player nameWitselAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number18Player nameOnanaAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number11Player nameCarrascoAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number15Player nameMeunierAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number24Player nameOpendaAverage rating
3.94
Canada
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameLaryeaAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number11Player nameBuchananAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number4Player nameMillerAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number13Player nameHutchinsonAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number7Player nameEustáquioAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number20Player nameDavidAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number10Player nameHoilettAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number5Player nameVitóriaAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number23Player nameMillarAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number18Player nameBorjanAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number17Player nameLarinAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number15Player nameKonéAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number3Player nameAdekugbeAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number21Player nameOsorioAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number19Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.23
