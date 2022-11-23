Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group F
MoroccoMorocco0CroatiaCroatia0

World Cup 2022: Morocco 0-0 Croatia - 2018 runners-up held in Qatar opener

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments141

Croatia, runners-up four years ago, started their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against a well-drilled Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium.

Only four players from their final defeat by France in 2018 started this game and they lacked an attacking spark throughout, but came closest through Nikola Vlasic's toe-poked effort.

Morocco were impressive, but failed to create clear-cut opportunities.

Belgium play Canada in the other Group F game at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Croatia, who are 12th in Fifa's world rankings, dominated possession as expected, but they were unable to create opportunities or break down Morocco, who have only lost two of their past 40 games across three years.

The best chance of a match that had only two shots on target from each side came in first-half stoppage time, when a left-wing cross was diverted towards goal by Vlasic, but the midfielder on loan at Torino from West Ham was denied by the right leg of Yassine Bounou, who spread himself to close down the angle.

Morocco, who are ranked 22nd, came closest when Noussair Mazraoui followed in a deflected shot and saw a back-post header saved.

Paris St-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi also tested Dominik Livakovic, but the Croatia keeper dealt with his dipping, swerving 35-yard strike with ease.

It was a game largely played in the middle third of the pitch, with both sides potentially wary of losing and damaging their chances of progressing to the knockout stages from a group that also contains Belgium and Canada.

The goalless draw is the third of this World Cup, after Denmark's opener against Tunisia and Poland v Mexico on Tuesday. There was only one in the entire 2018 tournament in Russia.

Croatia will play Canada in their next match on Sunday (16:00 GMT kick-off), while Morocco face Belgium on the same day (13:00).

Player of the match

HakimiAchraf Hakimi

with an average of 7.47

Morocco

  1. Squad number2Player nameHakimi
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number7Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    7.27

  3. Squad number3Player nameMazraoui
    Average rating

    6.99

  4. Squad number19Player nameEn-Nesyri
    Average rating

    6.92

  5. Squad number6Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.90

  6. Squad number4Player nameS Amrabat
    Average rating

    6.84

  7. Squad number5Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    6.75

  8. Squad number25Player nameAttiat-Allah
    Average rating

    6.68

  9. Squad number9Player nameHamdallah
    Average rating

    6.65

  10. Squad number11Player nameSabiri
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number15Player nameAmallah
    Average rating

    6.57

  12. Squad number16Player nameEzzalzouli
    Average rating

    6.56

  13. Squad number8Player nameOunahi
    Average rating

    6.49

  14. Squad number17Player nameBoufal
    Average rating

    6.44

  15. Squad number1Player nameBono
    Average rating

    6.36

Croatia

  1. Squad number10Player nameModric
    Average rating

    7.40

  2. Squad number4Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number22Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.35

  5. Squad number9Player nameKramaric
    Average rating

    6.22

  6. Squad number20Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    6.07

  7. Squad number11Player nameBrozovic
    Average rating

    6.05

  8. Squad number1Player nameLivakovic
    Average rating

    5.89

  9. Squad number13Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    5.89

  10. Squad number6Player nameLovren
    Average rating

    5.71

  11. Squad number19Player nameSosa
    Average rating

    5.48

  12. Squad number15Player namePasalic
    Average rating

    5.12

  13. Squad number7Player nameMajer
    Average rating

    4.80

  14. Squad number18Player nameOrsic
    Average rating

    4.56

  15. Squad number14Player nameLivaja
    Average rating

    4.20

Line-ups

Morocco

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Bono
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Aguerd
  • 6Saïss
  • 3MazraouiSubstituted forAttiat-Allahat 60'minutes
  • 8OunahiSubstituted forSabiriat 82'minutes
  • 4S AmrabatBooked at 78mins
  • 15Amallah
  • 7Ziyech
  • 19En-NesyriSubstituted forHamdallahat 81'minutes
  • 17BoufalSubstituted forEzzalzouliat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Hamdallah
  • 10Zaroury
  • 11Sabiri
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Chair
  • 14Aboukhlal
  • 16Ezzalzouli
  • 18El Yamiq
  • 20Dari
  • 21Cheddira
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23El Khannouss
  • 24Benoun
  • 25Attiat-Allah
  • 26Jabrane

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Livakovic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 19Sosa
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forMajerat 79'minutes
  • 13VlasicSubstituted forPasalicat 45'minutes
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forLivajaat 71'minutes
  • 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Stanisic
  • 3Barisic
  • 5Erlic
  • 7Majer
  • 12Grbic
  • 14Livaja
  • 15Pasalic
  • 16Petkovic
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Ivusic
  • 24Sutalo
  • 25Sucic
  • 26Jakic
Referee:
Fernando Rapallini
Attendance:
59,407

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morocco 0, Croatia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morocco 0, Croatia 0.

  3. Post update

    Marko Livaja (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

  5. Post update

    Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco).

  7. Post update

    Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Borna Sosa (Croatia).

  10. Post update

    Hakim Ziyech (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Mislav Orsic replaces Ivan Perisic.

  12. Post update

    Josip Juranovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Yahya Attiat-Allah (Morocco).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Morocco. Abdelhamid Sabiri replaces Azzedine Ounahi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Morocco. Abderrazak Hamdallah replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Croatia).

  17. Post update

    Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Selim Amallah (Morocco).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Croatia. Lovro Majer replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  20. Booking

    Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

142 comments

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 12:01

    Are all these World Cup 0-0 draws and John Hartsons ‘expert’ analysis a government ploy to get the unemployed back to work?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 12:00

    ITV do not hire commentators who are so soft spoken and mumble a lot on top of that.

    You cannot hear Hartson. He should not be commentating full stop.

    • Reply posted by englandfan, today at 12:03

      englandfan replied:
      very true

  • Comment posted by Mr Basil, today at 12:04

    Fail to see how Croatia were "held" by Morocco

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Croatia were expected to beat them

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 11:56

    I'm never getting those two hours back, am I?

    • Reply posted by Ronnie, today at 12:04

      Ronnie replied:
      You never do

  • Comment posted by Swade-shoes, today at 12:00

    ITV please do the fans and audience a favour and part ways with John Hartson, sure he’s probably a nice bloke.. but Christ he’s boring on the old mic

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 12:02

      twinprime replied:
      Not just boring - you literally cannot hear him clearly because of his soft spoken accent and mumbling.

  • Comment posted by Aragorn08, today at 12:00

    Well that was completely forgettable. Best to get the worst match of the day out of the way in the morning right? The next three can't be worse than this surely.

    I apologise in advance if I have doomed us all to 3 more 0-0 matches today.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 12:24

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Germany v Japan should be good as Japan will give it a good go

  • Comment posted by Happyjack, today at 12:14

    On another note, has Roy Keane got a side gig as Santa? What a beard!

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 12:20

      More Like It replied:
      a Santa you wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of. Don't ask for the wrong toy.

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 12:23

    Wow - Morocco "held" by Croatia.

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 12:22

    It’s good to see teams uniting in making this the least entertaining World Cup of all time. More 0-0 draws please.

  • Comment posted by 147break, today at 12:20

    Football is becoming more and more defensive with a "let's not lose" attitude instead of "let's win".

    They should introduce the rule played at 5-a-side where one player always has to stay in the opponent's half and so that when his team are defending they always have one player less thus creating more chances for the attackers.

  • Comment posted by SuperBryan, today at 12:14

    Everyone bad mouthing England the other night when we were celebrating beating Iran 6-2 yet Croatia, who beat us and knocked us out of the last World Cup, couldn't manage a goal against a team rated lower than Iran.

    Cope and seethe

    • Reply posted by jambotheonly, today at 12:19

      jambotheonly replied:
      Christ even when we win we find a reason to whine

  • Comment posted by gogunners, today at 12:08

    Didn't know U2s main singer could keep.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      In the Name of Love. What are you babbling on about

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:02

    Another dour game, probably not helped by the heat nor lack of time to prepare for both sides. As for the broadcasting, John Hartson was a much better player than he is a commentator, speak up man!

    • Reply posted by bill the bobber, today at 12:06

      bill the bobber replied:
      Excellent comments, but explain the lack of time to prepare excuse please James.

  • Comment posted by Swardo33, today at 12:01

    But I thought it was really easy to score a brace of goals against a sub standard opponent? At least that's what everyone's been saying. Or do you actually have to be good?

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 12:23

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Wayne Rooney spent an international career doing it.

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 12:27

    Croatia look old and done. Only France and England ‘in gear’ so far. Let’s stay positive and hope Harry Kane comes back stronger after a rest! He had 2 Iranians following him round kicking him, and still managed 2 assists! We need him back.
    Can’t see Modric getting as far this year, but thinking England look sharp…keep the faith,

  • Comment posted by PutThoseSlippersDownMa, today at 12:25

    New level of tediousness. The quality of the football so far has matched the quality of the hosts

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:01

    Not the worst game we've had so far, but far from the most exciting. CRO aren't what they were, MOR a bit better than I expected. You'd expect both to beat CAN, so how well MOR can do in the next group game against BEL will be crucial in putting pressure on CRO...

  • Comment posted by Lovely Day, today at 11:59

    Morocco vs Croatia sponsored by a well know paint conpany

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 12:23

    A third of the games have been 0-0 draws and we are in the group stage were the big guns are supposed to turn teams like Morocco over...

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 12:25

      twinprime replied:
      You mean turn teams like Croatia over. Croatia are way past their sell by date.

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 12:22

    That's no goals in 3 of the last 4 games. Zzzzzzzzzzzzz.......

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Poland10100001
3Mexico10100001
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11004133
2Tunisia10100001
3Denmark10100001
4