Match ends, Spain 7, Costa Rica 0.
Gavi announced himself on the global stage with a brilliant volley as Spain produced a sparkling passing performance to outclass Costa Rica and start their World Cup in sensational style.
Ferran Torres scored twice in what was a stroll from start to finish for the 2010 champions.
But the pick of their seven goals was Gavi's outstanding volleyed finish, with the Barcelona teenager using the outside of his foot to steer a dropping ball home via the post and become the youngest World Cup goalscorer since Pele.
This has been a tournament full of surprises, with Spain's Group E rivals Germany the latest victims with their late defeat by Japan earlier on Wednesday, but there was never a hint of another shock happening here.
La Roja were completely dominant from the start, with Costa Rica unable to live with their pace, movement and precision when they came forward.
The Euro 2020 semi-finalists went close twice in the first 10 minutes, with Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio both firing wide, but they did not have to wait long to take the lead.
Olmo had work to do to when he met Gavi's delicate chipped pass into the area, but he used his strength to hold off Oscar Duarte then span into space to expertly slot past the onrushing Keylor Navas.
It was an ominous start for Costa Rica and things quickly got worse for the 2014 quarter-finalists, who were the last team to qualify for Qatar.
Again Spain advanced up the middle of the pitch unopposed, before the ball was spread left to Jordi Alba and his driven cross was met powerfully by Asensio - although Navas should have done far better with his attempted save.
Victory was sealed just after the half-hour mark, when Torres sent Navas the wrong way from the spot after Duarte had hacked at Alba in the box.
But there was more misery to come for Costa Rica after the break, with Spain still hungry for goals.
Torres capitalised on more poor defending to make it 4-0, collecting a loose ball after bursting into the box and then calmly firing home.
Gavi's superb strike added gloss to an already glittering display, with the 18-year-old finding a finish to match his impressive performance after meeting a cross from substitute Alvaro Morata.
Another substitute, Carlos Soler, made it six after Navas failed to deal with a cross, and Morata rounded off the scoring in injury time after playing a one-two with Olmo.
- Follow live coverage of Spain v Costa Rica
- Fifa World Cup: Groups & Schedule
- World Cup TV Coverage guide
Spain's youngsters produce dazzling display
Gavi is the youngest man to play for Spain at a World Cup and his goal made him the youngest goalscorer at a finals since Brazilian Pele in 1958.
The way he took it was worthy of the legend mentioned in that statistic, and capped a display which was mature beyond his years.
He was not the only young Spanish player to dazzle either, with 19-year-old Pedri also enjoying an outstanding evening in midfield.
Costa Rica were hugely disappointing but also barely allowed a kick, managing only 231 passes to 1,043 from Spain, while failing to register a single effort at goal.
Spain had lost their opening matches at the past three World Cups, including in 2010 when they went on to win the tournament.
This time, they could not have made a more emphatic start, and will be in confident mood when they face Germany in their next game, knowing another win would all but eliminate their great European rivals.
Player of the match
F TorresFerran Torres
Spain
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameF TorresAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number9Player nameGaviAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number26Player namePedriAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number21Player nameOlmoAverage rating
7.62
- Squad number24Player nameLaporteAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number19Player nameSolerAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number12Player nameNico WilliamsAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number18Player nameAlbaAverage rating
7.53
- Squad number10Player nameAsensioAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number7Player nameMorataAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number8Player nameKokeAverage rating
7.40
- Squad number5Player nameBusquetsAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number2Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number14Player nameBaldeAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number23Player nameSimónAverage rating
6.60
Costa Rica
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameBennetteAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number1Player nameNavasAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number12Player nameCampbellAverage rating
4.80
- Squad number20Player nameAguileraAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number10Player nameRuizAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number8Player nameOviedoAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number16Player nameMartínezAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number5Player nameBorgesAverage rating
4.12
- Squad number4Player nameFullerAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number15Player nameCalvoAverage rating
4.07
- Squad number19Player nameWastonAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number6Player nameDuarteAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number17Player nameTejedaAverage rating
3.98
- Squad number26Player nameZamoraAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number22Player nameMatarritaAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number7Player nameContrerasAverage rating
3.69
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 16Rodri
- 24Laporte
- 18AlbaSubstituted forBaldeat 64'minutes
- 9Gavi
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forKokeat 64'minutes
- 26PedriSubstituted forSolerat 57'minutes
- 11F TorresSubstituted forMorataat 57'minutes
- 10AsensioSubstituted forWilliams Arthuerat 69'minutes
- 21Olmo
Substitutes
- 1Sánchez
- 3García
- 4P Torres
- 6Llorente
- 7Morata
- 8Koke
- 12Williams Arthuer
- 13Raya
- 14Balde
- 15Guillamón
- 17Pino
- 19Soler
- 20Carvajal
- 22Sarabia
- 25Ansu Fati
Costa Rica
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Navas
- 16MartínezSubstituted forWastonat 45'minutes
- 6Duarte
- 15CalvoBooked at 68mins
- 8OviedoSubstituted forMatarritaat 82'minutes
- 4Fuller
- 5BorgesSubstituted forAguileraat 72'minutes
- 17Tejeda
- 9BennetteSubstituted forRuizat 61'minutes
- 12CampbellBooked at 90mins
- 7ContrerasSubstituted forZamoraat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Chacón
- 3Vargas
- 10Ruiz
- 11Venegas
- 13Torres
- 14Salas
- 18Alvarado
- 19Waston
- 20Aguilera
- 21López
- 22Matarrita
- 23Sequeira
- 24Wilson
- 25Hernández
- 26Zamora
- Referee:
- Mohammed Abdulla Hassan
- Attendance:
- 40,013
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Spain 7, Costa Rica 0.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Booking
Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alejandro Balde (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joel Campbell (Costa Rica).
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gavi.
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Aguilera (Costa Rica).
Goal!
Goal! Spain 7, Costa Rica 0. Álvaro Morata (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Post update
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Spain).
Post update
Ronald Matarrita (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Spain 6, Costa Rica 0. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Spain).
Post update
Joel Campbell (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Gavi (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brandon Aguilera (Costa Rica).
Post update
Hand ball by César Azpilicueta (Spain).
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Ronald Matarrita replaces Bryan Oviedo.
Post update
Offside, Spain. Koke tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds
Mission accomplished.
Drubbings, shocks or borefests.
Scoring for fun and conceding was never going to happen.
Costa Rica wasn't allowed to breathe.
Made Spain look good.
Shame on you Spain! Why don’t you pick on someone your own size? What did little Costa Rica do to you?