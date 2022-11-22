Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group E
SpainSpain16:00Costa RicaCosta Rica
Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

World Cup 2022: Spain captain Sergio Busquets 'will not make decision' on last tournament

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Sergio Busquets
Sergio Busquets has made 139 appearances for Spain
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Spain captain Sergio Busquets said he "will not make any decisions" on whether this is his final World Cup.

The Barcelona midfielder is competing in his fourth tournament after winning the trophy with Spain in 2010.

The 34-year-old also won the 2012 European Championship and is "dreaming" of winning another title in Qatar.

"I'm very happy to be here, regardless of whether it's my second or fourth World Cup. I won't make any decisions during or afterwards," said Busquets.

"I am here to enjoy it, whatever happens. Obviously I am closer to this being my last World Cup."

Spain open their World Cup campaign against Group E opponents Costa Rica on Wednesday.

They have failed to win the opening match in their last three tournaments - all of which Busquets has played in - and he said it was "time to start with a victory".

"Obviously we know it is going to be difficult, but our aim is to play seven games, fight until the end and why not win? We need to go step-by-step.

"In all of my World Cups we have not won the first game. If we win it will be really good for us to make the group a bit more relaxed after that.

"If you win this first game it is easier to progress."

TEAM NEWS

Spain left-back Jose Gaya withdrew from the squad for the tournament after suffering an ankle injury in training.

He was replaced by Barcelona Atletic teenager Alejandro Bald, but there are no other current injuries in the Spain squad.

There are also no fitness concerns for Costa Rica.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the first encounter between Spain and Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup.
  • In their three previous meetings - all friendlies - Spain are unbeaten against the Central American side (W2 D1).
  • Spain are facing Costa Rica for the fourth time since 2011.
  • Their three previous head-to-heads have produced 12 goals, an average of four per game.
BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group E

Group F

  • MoroccoMorocco10:00CroatiaCroatia
  • BelgiumBelgium19:00CanadaCanada

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Saudi Arabia11002113
2Mexico00000000
3Poland00000000
4Argentina100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia00000000
2Denmark00000000
3France00000000
4Tunisia00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Costa Rica00000000
2Germany00000000
3Japan00000000
4Spain00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium00000000
2Canada00000000
3Croatia00000000
4Morocco00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil00000000
2Cameroon00000000
3Serbia00000000
4Switzerland00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana00000000
2South Korea00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Uruguay00000000
View full FIFA World Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022