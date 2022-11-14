Close menu

World Cup 2022: Christopher Nkunku out of France squad with leg injury

Christopher Nkunku is assisted by staff at France training session
Nkunku has eight caps for France
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France forward Christopher Nkunku has been ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining a leg injury in training on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old is the Bundesliga's top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games for RB Leipzig.

He appeared to be caught by a challenge from Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The France squad are set to fly to Qatar on Wednesday and will face Australia in their first Group D match.

Nkunku is the latest on a list of high-profile absentees for defending champions France, which includes midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante and defender Prisnel Kimpembe.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is also still recovering from an injury.

A replacement for Nkunku has not yet been named.

Fifa World Cup 2022 build-up