Clarke opened the scoring for Linfield

Holders Larne will face Linfield in the final of the County Antrim Shield in a repeat of last season's decider.

The Blues beat Big Two rivals Glentoran 2-1 in a tight contest at Windsor Park, with Chris Shields scoring the winner with a second-half penalty.

Larne saw off Championship side Dundela with a 3-0 win at Wilgar Park thanks to goals from Paul O'Neill, Lee Bonis and Daniel Kearns.

The final is set to be played on Tuesday 17 January.

At Windsor, Glentoran striker Daniel Purkis hit the crossbar with a header from a corner before Andrew Clarke opened the scoring for the home side in the 27th minute.

Sam Roscoe made a break and Chris McKee flicked on to Clarke, who drilled home from 20 yards.

Rhys Marshall came close for the Glens before James Singleton grabbed their equaliser in the 64th minute by finding the net with a header from a corner.

Mick McDermott's men were only level for three minutes, however, as Shields slotted home from the penalty spot after Robbie McDaid was fouled in the box.

At Wilgar Park, it was the 56th minute before Irish Premiership leaders Larne made the breakthrough against their Championship opponents, with O'Neill heading in from a Dylan Sloan cross.

His strike partner Bonis doubled the lead six minutes later with a lovely free-kick from 25 yards that was drilled low and hard.

Kearns completed the scoring four minutes from time, tapping in from close range after being set up unselfishly by in-form midfielder Leroy Millar.