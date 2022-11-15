Close menu

World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo 'always happy' with Portugal, says team-mate Joao Mario

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Joao Mario and Cristiano Ronaldo were part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016 and both began their careers at Sporting Lisbon
Joao Mario and Cristiano Ronaldo were part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016 and both began their careers at Sporting Lisbon
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Cristiano Ronaldo is "always happy" on international duty despite his problems at club level, Portugal team-mate Joao Mario has insisted.

Ronaldo's outbursts against Manchester United, who he has accused of betraying him, have threatened to overshadow Portugal's World Cup preparations.

But Benfica midfielder Mario said the saga will not affect the national team.

"Everyone always speaks about Cristiano, so it's fine for us," the 29-year-old said.

"He's always happy when he is in the national team - I saw him yesterday and he was quite fine as always.

"As he has said before, for him it is always a pleasure to be here. I do not believe that the interview adds more pressure on him or anyone else."

Ronaldo's awkward-looking handshake with club and country colleague Bruno Fernandes on Monday sparked rumours of a rift between the pair.

View more on instagram

But Mario insisted the pair have "a great relationship", claiming the incident had been misread by those outside the Portugal camp.

"I was there and saw everything, it was a funny moment that was misinterpreted on the outside," he said.

"Bruno was late, one of the last to arrive, and Cristiano asked him if he had came by boat.

"I understand that the images can be interpreted in many ways, but it was a joke between them. There is no problem between them."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022 build-up