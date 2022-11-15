Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

O'Rourke scored twice in the 7-0 derby victory over Hearts at Tynecastle in 1973

Former Hibernian attacker Jimmy O'Rourke has died at the age of 76, the Edinburgh club has confirmed.

O'Rourke played at Easter Road from 1962-74, making his debut at 16.

He scored 122 goals in 325 appearances, including the winner in Hibs' 1972 League Cup final victory and a brace in the famous 7-0 derby demolition of Hearts at Tynecastle on 1 January 1973.

Ninth on Hibs' all-time top scorers chart, he also netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 triumph against Sporting Lisbon.

He remained the club's youngest player until 2004 and still holds the record for youngest goalscorer at 16 years and 88 days old.

O'Rourke was controversially moved on following the signing of Joe Harper and spent two seasons with St Johnstone and two more with Motherwell before returning to Hibs as a coach.

"Everyone at Hibernian Football Club is devastated at the loss of Jimmy, a true Hibs man and an icon of Easter Road," said the club in a statement.