Japan have placed Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at the top of their wanted list if they make a managerial change after the World Cup, with Nikkan Sports saying technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi has already reached out to the Australian. (Daily Record) external-link

"If we want to raise the level of Scottish football then our best clubs need to get bigger and stronger and hopefully that drags others up," says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record) external-link

The Ibrox board has not yet met to discuss recent faltering form, with former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson calling for clarity on the future of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers star Brian Laudrup has demanded a quick decision from the club on the future of Giovanni van Bronckhorst as he once again questioned the body language of the Dutch boss. (Football Scotland) external-link

Kjetil Knutsen linked as a potential candidate for the Rangers job as Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's potential successor insists he is "completely uninterested" in anything that does not concern current club Bodo/Glimt. (Daily Express) external-link

Hibs and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet will step up his injury comeback over the winter break and will make his first appearance in nine months in a friendly against Middlesbrough on 26 November. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen have recently scouted Ghana for potential signing targets, manager Jim Goodwin has confirmed. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen have warned fans there are set to be major rail maintenance works taking place that could hamper January's trip to Hampden for the League Cup semi-final with Rangers. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hearts hope to arrange a friendly during their winter camp in Spain to help Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley and others build up match fitness. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

British Embassy staff in Turkey have given the SFA security assurances over Scotland's friendly in Diyarbakir tomorrow after Sunday's fatal bomb blast in Istanbul. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Calvin Ramsay, the uncapped Liverpool defender, is expected to start for Scotland in Wednesday's friendly international against Turkey in Diyarbakir. (Times) external-link

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray, the first openly gay Scottish footballer, has condemned comments by a Qatar World Cup ambassador branding homosexuality "damage of the mind". (Daily Mail, print edition)