Archive: Independent regulator will strengthen English football - former sports minister Tracey Crouch

Plans to introduce an independent regulator in football must be delayed no longer, says former sports minister Tracey Crouch.

A fan-led review chaired by Crouch in November 2021 said a non-partisan body should oversee the professional game.

This month representatives of 29 clubs wrote to the government to urge it to press on with the proposals.

"The time for reform is now," Crouch said in a follow-up report on Tuesday.

The initial review's recommendations were approved by the government in April, but changes in Conservative Party leadership have held up the plans.

"In the past 12 months we have seen stark examples of the ongoing problems in the game, such as those at Derby County that threatened its existence," Crouch wrote in The Fan Led Review: One Year On.

"Yet a minority of loud, self-interested voices continue to block meaningful reform, to the detriment of the game.

"But the support for reform from fan groups, many football officials and club owners, has been incredibly encouraging and gives me hope the government will utilise cross-party support to deliver the change that football needs."

The government says it remains committed to setting out its detailed response to the review and that it will publish a White Paper in due course.