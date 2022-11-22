Match ends, Mexico 0, Poland 0.
Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw at a fervent Stadium 974.
Lewandowski has never scored in the tournament and his wait continues after a tame effort was kept out by Mexico's veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
The 40,000-capacity venue was filled largely by raucous Mexico supporters and deafening cheers rung round when Lewandowski's shot stayed out.
A forgettable first half saw Alexis Vega head narrowly wide and the only effort on target came when Jorge Sanchez's shot from the angle was pushed away by Wojciech Szczesny.
Hirving Lozano's curling effort from range was straight at the Poland goalkeeper, before the game finally sparked into life in the second half.
But both sides had to settle for a draw after Ochoa, 37, dived the right way to keep out Barcelona striker Lewandowski's penalty, awarded after the referee watched a replay on the pitchside monitor.
Earlier in the day in Group C, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by coming from behind to beat heavily fancied Argentina.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Mexico
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Ochoa
- 19SánchezBooked at 29mins
- 3Montes
- 15MorenoBooked at 56mins
- 23Gallardo
- 16HerreraSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutes
- 4Álvarez
- 24Chávez
- 22Lozano
- 20MartínSubstituted forJiménezat 71'minutes
- 10VegaSubstituted forAntunaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Talavera
- 2Araújo
- 5Vásquez
- 6Arteaga
- 7Romo
- 8Rodríguez
- 9Jiménez
- 11Funes Mori
- 12Cota
- 14Gutiérrez
- 17Pineda
- 18Guardado
- 21Antuna
- 25Alvarado
- 26Álvarez
Poland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Szczesny
- 2Cash
- 15Glik
- 14Kiwior
- 18Bereszynski
- 10Krychowiak
- 13Kaminski
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forMilikat 88'minutes
- 19SzymanskiSubstituted forFrankowskiat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 21ZalewskiSubstituted forBielikat 45'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 4Wieteska
- 5Bednarek
- 6Bielik
- 7Milik
- 8Szymanski
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 16Swiderski
- 17Zurkowski
- 22Grabara
- 23Piatek
- 24Frankowski
- 25Gumny
- 26Skóras
- Referee:
- Chris Beath
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mexico 0, Poland 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Uriel Antuna (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Chávez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jakub Kaminski (Poland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Mexico).
Post update
Matty Cash (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Mexico. Jesús Gallardo tries a through ball, but Edson Álvarez is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Substitution
Substitution, Poland. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Post update
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Mexico).
Post update
Matty Cash (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Mexico. Uriel Antuna replaces Alexis Vega.
Post update
Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Matty Cash.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jakub Kiwior (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Alexis Vega.
Post update
Foul by Edson Álvarez (Mexico).
Post update
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alexis Vega (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jesús Gallardo.
Post update
Foul by César Montes (Mexico).
