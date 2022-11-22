Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group C
MexicoMexico0PolandPoland0

Mexico 0-0 Poland - Robert Lewandowski misses penalty in World Cup opener

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Stadium 974, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cupcomments32

Guillermo Ochoa
Guillermo Ochoa is just the second Mexico goalkeeper to play at three World Cups

Robert Lewandowski had a penalty saved as Poland and Mexico played out a goalless World Cup draw at a fervent Stadium 974.

Lewandowski has never scored in the tournament and his wait continues after a tame effort was kept out by Mexico's veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The 40,000-capacity venue was filled largely by raucous Mexico supporters and deafening cheers rung round when Lewandowski's shot stayed out.

A forgettable first half saw Alexis Vega head narrowly wide and the only effort on target came when Jorge Sanchez's shot from the angle was pushed away by Wojciech Szczesny.

Hirving Lozano's curling effort from range was straight at the Poland goalkeeper, before the game finally sparked into life in the second half.

But both sides had to settle for a draw after Ochoa, 37, dived the right way to keep out Barcelona striker Lewandowski's penalty, awarded after the referee watched a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Earlier in the day in Group C, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by coming from behind to beat heavily fancied Argentina.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Mexico

Starting XI

  1. Squad number13Player nameOchoa
    Average rating

    7.47

  2. Squad number19Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.69

  3. Squad number3Player nameMontes
    Average rating

    5.97

  4. Squad number15Player nameMoreno
    Average rating

    6.63

  5. Squad number23Player nameGallardo
    Average rating

    6.29

  6. Squad number16Player nameHerrera
    Average rating

    6.22

  7. Squad number4Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    6.30

  8. Squad number24Player nameChávez
    Average rating

    6.22

  9. Squad number22Player nameLozano
    Average rating

    6.99

  10. Squad number20Player nameMartín
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number10Player nameVega
    Average rating

    6.24

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    5.86

  2. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.76

  3. Squad number21Player nameAntuna
    Average rating

    6.06

Poland

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSzczesny
    Average rating

    7.23

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    7.37

  3. Squad number15Player nameGlik
    Average rating

    6.73

  4. Squad number14Player nameKiwior
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number18Player nameBereszynski
    Average rating

    6.57

  6. Squad number10Player nameKrychowiak
    Average rating

    7.02

  7. Squad number13Player nameKaminski
    Average rating

    6.92

  8. Squad number20Player nameZielinski
    Average rating

    6.77

  9. Squad number19Player nameSzymanski
    Average rating

    6.97

  10. Squad number21Player nameZalewski
    Average rating

    6.58

  11. Squad number9Player nameLewandowski
    Average rating

    6.39

Substitutes

  1. Squad number6Player nameBielik
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number7Player nameMilik
    Average rating

    6.15

  3. Squad number24Player nameFrankowski
    Average rating

    5.95

Line-ups

Mexico

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Ochoa
  • 19SánchezBooked at 29mins
  • 3Montes
  • 15MorenoBooked at 56mins
  • 23Gallardo
  • 16HerreraSubstituted forRodríguezat 71'minutes
  • 4Álvarez
  • 24Chávez
  • 22Lozano
  • 20MartínSubstituted forJiménezat 71'minutes
  • 10VegaSubstituted forAntunaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Talavera
  • 2Araújo
  • 5Vásquez
  • 6Arteaga
  • 7Romo
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 9Jiménez
  • 11Funes Mori
  • 12Cota
  • 14Gutiérrez
  • 17Pineda
  • 18Guardado
  • 21Antuna
  • 25Alvarado
  • 26Álvarez

Poland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cash
  • 15Glik
  • 14Kiwior
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 13Kaminski
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forMilikat 88'minutes
  • 19SzymanskiSubstituted forFrankowskiat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 21ZalewskiSubstituted forBielikat 45'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Wieteska
  • 5Bednarek
  • 6Bielik
  • 7Milik
  • 8Szymanski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 16Swiderski
  • 17Zurkowski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek
  • 24Frankowski
  • 25Gumny
  • 26Skóras
Referee:
Chris Beath

Match Stats

Home TeamMexicoAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mexico 0, Poland 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mexico 0, Poland 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Uriel Antuna (Mexico) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Chávez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jakub Kaminski (Poland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Mexico).

  7. Post update

    Matty Cash (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Mexico. Jesús Gallardo tries a through ball, but Edson Álvarez is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Mexico).

  12. Post update

    Matty Cash (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Mexico. Uriel Antuna replaces Alexis Vega.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Mexico. Conceded by Matty Cash.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jakub Kiwior (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Alexis Vega.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Edson Álvarez (Mexico).

  18. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexis Vega (Mexico) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jesús Gallardo.

  20. Post update

    Foul by César Montes (Mexico).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

33 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter Decker, today at 18:10

    A poor game that nobody seemingly wanted to win, justice when the Penalty was missed, it was iffy anyway. Neither side will progress far if they qualify from Group.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 18:09

    Mexico showed a bit more energy in this match than in previous tournaments whilst pretty much the same old Poland. I was surprised how delighted the two sides appeared at the final whistle seemingly content with the draw maybe they believe whichever of them beats Saudi Arabia by the biggest margin will progress to the knock out stage.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 18:09

    Fair play to Mexican fans great support.

    The match was dull but its the same with most early games and group games until must win or knock outs.

    Dark nights long days least it stops me having to watch reality TV.

    If got ITV on just turn sound down and put radio on.

    Obviously while sitting in dark with blankets and dimly lit candles on.

  • Comment posted by da, today at 18:08

    Watching those two games was like watching villa v wolves after watching everton v palace .

  • Comment posted by Sunny Vine, today at 18:08

    Neither side wanted it enough... and atleast one and possibly both could pay for it.

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 18:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pennineram, today at 18:07

    Great game, best so far, Mexico were excellent, higher tempo, more skill, should have won, without Mexico there is no World cup

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 18:09

      saddletramp replied:
      ????

  • Comment posted by antFIFA, today at 18:07

    Get the walking sticks out for Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo and Bale. The world Cup of old goats.

  • Comment posted by dermyspollen72, today at 18:07

    Two 0-0 in a row. Hope this tournament doesn't become a bore fest. Saudi winning today was awesome and deserved.

  • Comment posted by Russybcool, today at 18:07

    The winners of that game are Argentina. They will be breathing a sigh of relief tonight

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 18:06

    If these two teams can’t improve on that performance they’ll both fail to qualify, dreadful stuff!!!!

  • Comment posted by IamWoke, today at 18:06

    That was an absolute ADUDU of a football match, a complete bowel movement!!!

  • Comment posted by Master_Cade, today at 18:06

    When you don't have the same quality around you like in club football what hope do you have.

    Maybe that's the reason he hasn't scored is he doesn't get the service.

  • Comment posted by Cantonawont, today at 18:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 18:06

    Ouch. On the biggest stage of them all he misses a penalty.

  • Comment posted by living room, today at 18:06

    Poland are terrible. They only got in because corrupt FIFA kicked out Russia for non football reasons.

  • Comment posted by bigfootballfan, today at 18:06

    If Ochoa had a club career like his World Cup one, who knows how far he could have gone?

  • Comment posted by MrNeil, today at 18:06

    As this tournament trundles on, the England result looks even more impressive.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Neylan, today at 18:06

    Can't see either of theses sides giving Saudi Arabia a scare.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 18:05