Last updated on .From the section Football

Descamps and Mbappe helped France win the 2018 World Cup

Fifa World Cup Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

France manager Didier Deschamps says there is no anxiety within his side's camp at the World Cup, despite the withdrawal of several of key players.

France won the tournament in 2018 and start the defence of the title against Australia on Tuesday.

They go into the game without the injured Karim Benzema, Christopher Nkunku, Presnel Kimpembe, N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

"There's no apprehension. We have done everything possible," said Deschamps.

"There's no anxiety, everyone is calm and there are cool heads."

He added: "You think I can just click my fingers and someone can say, 'OK, I will be a leader, I will give pep talks and lead the squad to victory'? No, it's something that comes with time.

"Rome wasn't built in a day, it can't happen overnight, but we have what we need. We have enough players who are able to stimulate, get others going, talk in the dressing rooms, on the pitch, on the sidelines.

"But there are other types of leadership, it's not just about speaking. If it is speaking to blow hot air then it's not really worth it.

"It's important that each player is a leader in their position, then we'll see what they are made of on the pitch."

Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, was ruled out after suffering a thigh injury during training with France and Deschamps has chosen not to call up a replacement.

"I've got 25 players in my squad. I'm convinced I have the efficient number of players to be able to deal with the challenges we face," said Deschamps about his decision.

"Before [in previous tournaments] we had 22, 23. Now it is 26 and we are at 25. There are lots of possibilities, lots of players on the bench and, therefore, I believe we have everything we need."

TEAM NEWS

France striker Olivier Giroud is set to lead the attack following Benzema's withdrawal, while defender Raphael Varane is expected to start for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in Manchester United's draw at Chelsea on 22 October.

Australia winger Martin Boyle was forced to withdraw on Sunday after failing to recover from a knee issue.

Defender Harry Souttar and playmaker Ajdin Hrustic will be assessed for the Socceroos.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Australia have not picked West Bromwich Albion midfielder Tom Rogic, which is a mistake. His former Celtic team-mate Aaron Mooy did make the squad though, and his experience will help.

Graham Arnold's side come into the World Cup on the back of five consecutive wins, so they will be as confident as they could be... at least until they run into France.

As I've said, the holders are my tip to win it again. It would be a big shock if they didn't start with a victory.

Prediction: 2-0

Chris Sutton's predictions for the opening round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

France won the only previous World Cup match between the two nations in the group stage in 2018.

Australia's only victory in five attempts in this fixture came in the group stage of the 2001 Confederations Cup. France, however, recovered to go on and win the trophy.

France's 6-0 win in a friendly at Parc de Princes in 2013 is their biggest against the Australians. Olivier Giroud scored twice.

France

France are taking part in a seventh successive World Cup - their longest-ever run.

They failed to score a goal in their only World Cup as holders in 2002.

Les Bleus can win their opening game in three successive World Cup appearances for the first time. In their previous two openers they defeated Honduras 3-0 in 2014 and Australia 2-1 in 2018.

However, the reigning world champions have won their first match in just three of the past 12 World Cups (D4, L5) - the exceptions were Germany in 1994 and Brazil in both 1998 and 2006.

France have won only one of their past six matches (D2, L3), including two defeats to Denmark.

Australia